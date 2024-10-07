When my late mother became annoyed with a person’s nonsensical position(s), she would say: “You might have been born yesterday, but I wasn’t.” Specific to the zeitgeist of today is the relevance of her colloquialism.

The growth of cultural-Marxism has given rise to an eristic weaponization of demonizing factual truth. The choice of weaponry in this theater of battle today is fact-checking. Fact-checking was introduced as a propaedeutic, i.e., a form of easily verified historical validation. In other words, anything predating the debate of the moment could be checked for accuracy.

On the surface such availability naturally seems like a reasonable essential for clarifying disputes or questions of accuracy and/or factuality. But, Marxism is about subversion of truth. Hence, lies and bastardization of historical and factual truth are a means to a desired outcome for them. And, they have turned what heretofore would have been recognized as a common-sense approach to verify truth, into a weapon to manipulate and recreate truth.

That said, there’s no greater example of the weaponization of truth-telling than villainy perpetrated by the lapdog mainstream media as it runs cover for Kamala Harris, a candidate even more repulsive and loathsome than Hillary and only marginally less offensive than the Obama woman.

Regarding my late mother’s saying, I was alive and paying attention to Harris’ rise to fortune by what many have called being a mattress for anyone able to further her political ambitions, specifically Willie Brown. I recall all too well during her time as San Francisco district attorney her agreeing to a sweetheart deal for James McKinnon who confessed to brutally murdering a physically impaired Vietnam veteran. The near-crippled veteran was brutally stabbed to death by McKinnon, who received a sentence of just six years, which DA Harris signed off on. McKinnon was released after serving just two years of his sentence.

I fully remember Harris’ failure at the border. I remember her boorish commonality and her sickening toothy cackle of a laugh when she was queried about going to the Southern border. Her response was a classic in stupidity that confirms every negative opinion of her.

I remember what she did during after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. I do not need a fact-checking lapdog media ideologue to tell me what Harris-Biden did during that time. I remember vividly what they did. They did nothing at all.

Biden was too busy and Harris was MIA (missing in action), just as she was for most of her time as vice president. And when she wasn’t MIA she was busy making an embarrassment of herself with her facial contortions and toothy grin.

Internet search engines have done their job in running cover for Harris. They have sanitized web search pages for Harris so that even when you find something factually negative about her on the first pages of your search, it is presented in a way as to call it partially untrue.

I don’t need a left-wing Marxist ideologue to fact-check her repeatedly lying about Biden being of sound mind. If he was of such sound mind, why is she the usurper responsible for pushing him out of office?

I don’t need a left-wing, fact-checking, Soros-funded group telling me what is true regarding her time as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general. I don’t need a Soros-funded fact-checker to tell me what’s true about her record as a U.S. senator. I have access to the congressional reporting publications, and I’ve access to the credible digital websites doing the heavy lifting, i.e., trusted reporting, and I have human sources.

Harris is even less capable than Biden. But, the only thing that matters to those singing her praises is that she has a vagina, supports the systematic wholesale extermination of children and is pro-child abuse, i.e., the butchering and mutilation of children under the hebephrenic guise of pretending to be another gender.

I can recall for myself what she did and didn’t do as vice president. I’ve watched her performances on the world stage, and I’m regrettably fully aware of how unprepared she is even to fake being commander in chief. I’ve listened to the words from her mouth, and I’m fully aware that she’s determined to violate many of the amendments of our Constitution, specifically the first two.

Soros-funded fact-checkers can spin any lie all they want – I listened to Harris say that she was Indian before now claiming to be black. She’s no more a so-called African-American than an automobile tire can sing soprano.

I listened to her express belief that Israel should adopt the policies she promotes. I listened and read transcripts of her saying she supported cutting aid to Israel if they didn’t follow her directives.

I’m aware that she fully supports sending billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine even as Americans in several states are suffering because FEMA and Harris-Biden have yet to do their sworn jobs.

Thank God that Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Franklin Graham and many others aren’t waiting for the incompetent Harris-Biden administration to step up.