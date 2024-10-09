North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has ratcheted up his threats to use nuclear weapons against anyone who engages in a confrontation with his country or one of its allies.

According to DW News, state-owned news agency KCNA reported Kim had reiterated he would use nuclear weapons against both South Korea and the U.S., while speaking at a defense university which was named in his honor.

During his speech, Kim also noted North Korea would be working to increase its military might, and its growth, while further advancing its nuclear capabilities.

The comments come just days after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said any use of nuclear weapons against them by the North Koreans would be “the end of the North Korean regime.”

DW News further reported Kim’s sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, stated South Korea would be unable to counter North Korea’s nuclear weapons with conventional weapons. Despite her comments, South Korea recently unveiled one of the largest ballistic missiles capable of penetrating North Korea’s underground bunkers.

North Korea further promised NATO allies they will face “tragic consequences” if they continue to “infringe upon the dignity, sovereignty, security and interests” of North Korea, according to an unnamed spokesperson from the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was reported by RBC Ukraine.

“If NATO continues to try hard to infringe upon the dignity, sovereignty, security, and interests of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] while persistently pursuing hostile policy toward it, NATO blindly following the U.S. will be held wholly responsible for the tragic consequences to be entailed by it,” the spokesperson said.

However, South Korea’s Yeol said Kim’s disclosure of his nuclear facility was a way to grab attention ahead of the U.S. presidential election next month.

According to the Associated Press, Yeol said in a written response he will be stressing denuclearization of North Korea at the next Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit – a political and economic union of 10 countries in Southeast Asia, which includes Burma, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“At the upcoming ASEAN-related summits, I will stress the importance of denuclearization of North Korea, which is a prerequisite for realizing a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region … This will serve to send a clear message that the international community will never condone North Korea’s reckless actions,” Yeol said.

North Korea has been previously accused by the U.S. of supplying arms to Russia in its fight against Ukraine, a rumor bolstered by Russian President Valdmir Putin’s trip to the isolated nation in June, where both Putin and Kim agreed to a mutual trade agreement.

Russia’s President Putin waves goodbye to his friend, North Korea’s Kim Jung Un. pic.twitter.com/EP5NDHXx2v — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) June 20, 2024

South Korea’s Yeol accused North Korea Tuesday of supplying soldiers to Russia, and further claimed some had already been killed by Ukraine forces. According to Daily Express U.S., the North Korean soldiers were killed in a missile strike in Donetsk last week.

South Korea’s defense minister Kim Yong-hyun said it was “likely” these soldiers had already been killed, and noted Kim was expected to send more troops to support Russia.

“We assess that the occurrence of casualties among North Korean officers and soldiers in Ukraine is highly likely, considering various circumstances,” he said.

BREAKING | North Korea is likely to send members of its regular armed forces to Ukraine in support of Russia, South Korea’s defense chief says.#RussiaUkraineWar #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/SyDhZOaMSk — The Election Post (@TheElectionPost) October 9, 2024

Dr Andrew Monaghan, an expert on Russian grand strategy, told Times Radio the union between Russia and North Korea destabilizes the security of the entire Pacific region, and further noted the alliance is not just about supplying munitions and oil between the two nations.

“For me, the important thing that Putin gets out of this, is positioning in the Pacific. So, if you think in terms of strategy and Russian futures and how they view the future, what we’re doing is moving toward a Pacific century, a Pacific 21st century, and what does North Korea offer? Ports and positioning, and a role in that region, quite a strategically important … geographical location,” Monaghan said.

Monaghan said it means markets for Russia in terms of agriculture, weapons transfers, military transfer of technology, including access to North Korea’s large submarine fleet. Monaghan added Russia’s position in the global order has shifted in recent years.

“It provokes a destabilization in the region … there is a double angle to this, not only does it create instability on the Korean peninsula, but it also has ramifications for South Korea,” Monaghan said.