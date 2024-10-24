Democrats, actually for years already, repeatedly have wildly claimed that President Donald Trump is a “Hitler,” a strategy that encourages violence against him because, after all, if he truly is a “Hitler” society’s limits on opposition are lifted in order to prevent the horrors that could follow.

Kamala Harris’ rhetoric repeatedly has gone into that twilight zone.

Now there’s another coalition using the same attack on Trump, according to columnist John Daniel Davidson, a senior editor at the Federalist.

It’s the Atlantic, which unleashed an “outlandish hit piece” on Trump, claiming he advocated for Hitlerian ideals, a wild claim by Jeffery Goldberg that “was immediately denied on the record by all the people who were in the room with Trump.”

It, the commentary charged, is “part of a larger psy-op to justify mass post-election violence if Trump wins in November, to signal activists to reject the results of the election, to divide the military, and to coax an insurgency out of the radical left-wing base of the Democratic Party and unleash it on American cities.”

Kamala Harris already has been quoting from the charges, but not the rejection of those by witnesses.

The publication claimed it was ex-Trump chief of staff John Kelly that made the claims against Trump.

Harris’ own version of the claims? “He does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution, he wants a military that is loyal to him. He wants a military that is loyal to him personally. One that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States.”

It a familiar tune from Harris, who has been insisting Trump will use the military to go after Americans.

“This is not just the normal heated rhetoric that comes out in the final weeks of a close presidential election. This is something else. It is at least a tacit call for violent resistance, for insurrection, and even for a third assassination attempt against Trump,” the commentary explained.

Trump already has been targeted in recent months by two assassination attempts.

“It’s hard to overstate how reckless and dangerous this is two weeks before an election that Harris appears to be losing. Having staked out this rhetorical ground, what is she supposed to say if she loses the election? How is she supposed to concede? Will she come out and say, ‘Sorry everyone we tried hard to save America but now you must all live peacefully under the new Hitler?’ She’s not going to say that. She can’t now. She’s going to call for resistance. ‘Patriotic resistance,’ she might call it, but it will be coded as a call for street violence or worse. After all, you don’t just accept a Hitler-like, fascist regime. You fight it any way you can.”

The “Hitler” name-calling, Davidson wrote, follows Joe Biden’s repeated insistence that Trump is an existential threat to democracy.

That created an “opening” for assassins, he said, and it happened in Butler, Pennsylvania.

When Biden was tossed aside by Democrats, Harris picked up the refrain, “pushing the line that a Trump presidency meant the end of America as we know it. And so, inevitably, there was a second assassination attempt.”

Others in the campaign have included White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, who has ranted about the danger from Trump.

“Is this reckless and dangerous? Is it designed to prepare the ground for mass violence? Is it assassination prep? Yes, it’s all those things. But understand that we’re not dealing with a normal political party here. We’re dealing with an ensconced institutional oligarchy that has already executed a coup against the previous Democrat nominee (and sitting president), forcing him to end his reelection campaign. They have already discarded millions of Democrat primary votes to install their hand-picked successor despite their claims to care about ‘preserving democracy.’ They have already refused to tone down their incendiary rhetoric despite two assassination attempts against Trump. In other words, these are not people who care about political norms. They care about power and power alone,” Davidson explained.

Previously, Davidson had warned how Harris over and over is diving into extremism to try to ramp up the possibility of violence against Trump.

He cited her comments including: “You and I both know that he has talked about turning the American military on the American people. He has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest. He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him.”

And her claim he “would use the military” to go after his critics.

At that time, he wrote, “The purpose of it isn’t just to scare voters into casting their ballot against the former president, or to provoke some unstable would-be assassin into taking a shot at Trump (although some Democrats no doubt see that as a happy by-product of this Trump-as-dictator rhetoric). Its main purpose is to prime Democrat voters for violent resistance should Trump win in November.”

He said Harris is “pushing a narrative that Trump is going to be a fascist dictator if he wins office and use the powers of the presidency to go after ordinary Americans. That’s an extreme and frankly unhinged position with no basis in reality. You don’t say things like that unless you’re hoping to provoke a strong reaction, and the reaction Democrats are hoping to provoke is violent resistance to a second Trump term.”