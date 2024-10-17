The terror mastermind of October 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded Israel and terrorized innocent civilians, ultimately murdering or kidnapping some 1,500, apparently is dead, according to reports.

ZeroHedge notes that Israeli officials believe they struck Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an army attack on a building in Rafah, in Gaza.

“The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which were operating in south Gaza were not specifically seeking to target him, but a body recovered at the scene suggests he may have been killed. Israeli sources and media are saying there is a ‘high likelihood’ Sinwar has been killed,” the report said.

It reported Israeli military officials released a statement that, “At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed.”

It was the Washington Post that confirmed, “A body, believed to be Sinwar’s, is being brought to Israel for DNA analysis, according to an Israeli official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.”

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, had explained weeks ago that Israel had Sinwar’s DNA, “from when he was in jail,” so a positive identification eventually should be possible.

According to Israeli journalist Nadav Eyal, “A reserve IDF force operating near Rafah spotted three armed men in a building, which was then hit by a drone/tank shell.”

The report noted Eyal added, “A man resembling Sinwar and a Hamas regiment commander were found dead with a substantial amount of cash and weapons. This was part of the ongoing IDF operation, not a targeted assassination. No hostages are believed to have been present, but the ground is being inspected to confirm.”

Sinwar has been Hamas’ leader since 2017, but has not been seen in public since that October 7 terrorism, said the report, which added, “It would certainly mark the biggest development of the conflict since the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31st of this year.”

The Israeli police says its forensics team has identified Sinwar’s body according to pictures of his teeth that were taken by soldiers on the ground and compared to photos of his teeth Israel has. DNA test is still ongoing https://t.co/XNx5DlJ6Lk — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 17, 2024