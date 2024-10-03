Gordon Sondland, a wealthy business magnate appointed to an ambassadorship by President Donald Trump, was a witness for the prosecution in one of ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failed impeach-and-remove schemes against Trump.

Sondland expressed at the time his concern that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the protest-turned-riot at the Capitol, were a threat to democracy, and he was fired by Trump.

Now he’s voting for Trump.

Why? Because the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris “threats” to democracy are eclipsing the perceived danger from Jan. 6.

.@MSNBC invited an anti-Trump impeachment witness on to bash Trump over his “threat to democracy.”@AriMelber asked him if he was voting for Trump. “Absolute yes. That is how badly the Biden Harris team have prosecuted their job.” NARRATIVE COLLAPSE. pic.twitter.com/xF2FD0JlAu — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) October 2, 2024

Sondland, interviewed on MSNBC, was asked about his earlier commitment that he was a “no” vote on Trump.

“No, I don’t stand by that, and I’ll tell you why,” he said.

“I’ve now lived four years under the Biden Harris policies and I have to say that those policies are not only becoming an existential threat to our country’s way of life but to our allies as well.”

Interrupted by the MSNBC talk show entertainer, he said, “I want to finish.”

“It is a yes for me. It is an absolute yes for me. That is how badly the Biden Harris team have prosecuted their job.”

When asked about the idea the Jan. 6 events were “bigger” than policies, he said, “I am seeing so many attacks on democracy that eclipse January 6.”

The Biden Harris agenda, besides the moral and social issues of abortion and transgenderism for children, which the administration constantly promotes, has included destroying the First Amendment, pursuing lawfare cases against political opponents to jail them, including attempts, just days before the election, to create negative publicity about Trump with unproven claims, and worse.

Sondland, a businessman who built a chain of hotels, was U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, by Trump’s appointment, from 2018 to 2020.

He testified as a witness at Pelosi’s impeachment scheme, and was dismissed after Trump was acquitted of Pelosi’s charges.

In that post he was caught up in the Democrats’ wild claims about a telephone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In fact, he had affirmed that there were no “quid pro quos” in Trump’s call for an investigation into Biden family financial scandals involving Ukrainian companies.

He later said he did believe that a U.S. offer of an aid package was dependent on Ukraine reopening an investigation into a reportedly corrupt Burisma corporation that was paying Hunter Biden $1 million a year to be on its board, even though he had no energy industry experience.

Evidence has suggested that the payments were being made to obtain favor from Joe Biden when he was vice president for Barack Obama and assigned to handle U.S. relations with Ukraine.

In fact, Joe Biden is on video boasting that he was the one who demanded that a prosecutor investigating Burisma be fired or he would withhold American aid to Ukraine.



