Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, already facing criticisms for his multiple lies about his military record, awards received and more, now is having to change his statement about his trips to China.

This topic already is the subject of an investigation by Congress for his potential interactions with the Chinese Communist Party.

But now a report from the Washington Examiner notes while Walz has “touted” traveling to China some 30 times, and “being in Hong Kong when the Chinese Communist Party cracked down on student protests in 1989,” “public records and a new statement from the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s campaign tell another story.”

One issue is his claim about his proximity to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. And another is his multiple claims to having traveled to China 30 times.

The report noted contemporaneous news reports from 1989 show Walz was in Nebraska as the massacre unfolded, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

“And contrary to Walz’s claim that he has visited China 30 times, the Harris-Walz campaign told Minnesota Public Radio that he has actually been to the country ‘closer to 15 times.'”

The report explained, “News of the holes in Walz’s resume comes as the vice presidential nominee faces scrutiny over many other parts of his background that appear to have been embellished. Walz’s telling of his 2004 political origin story at a GOP rally contains significant inaccuracies, and he has come under fire from combat veterans over false claims about his military service, among other matters.”

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., heads the House Oversight Committee and is looking into Walz’s “extensive” ties to China, and has issued a subpoena to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for records on that topic.

Among the links is one in which Walz reportedly secured funding for a Minnesota research organization that works with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the point from which COVID-19 is suspected to have escaped, or been released.

It is known that Walz organized trips for students to China, and later took a position teaching there for a time.

A report at Fox News confirmed Walz had claimed, as recently as a 2016 congressional hearing, to have been to China “about 30 times.”

The report noted that Minnesota Public Radio actually was able to confirm only 12 Walz trips to China.