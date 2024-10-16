WASHINGTON, D.C. — FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress Wednesday, confirming what many have known for months: the crime rate is not down, it’s up.

In his opening remarks, Director Wray said, “Oops, we meant to say up. Crime is up. It is not, as previously stated, down. It’s possible we have been holding the chart upside down for the past several months. Our bad.”

The director’s remarks lasted almost five minutes. Congressional Democrats appeared flustered, even ill, as Wray spoke while many Republicans rolled their eyes in annoyance.