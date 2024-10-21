I am very close to finishing the 6th edition of “The Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party,” which I am hoping will be well received by conservatives and the MAGA movement because it explains so much about how America was conquered by the LGBT armies who lurk behind every culture-war calamity we face. Germany was the pre-WWII dress rehearsal. America’s (continuing) post-war Cultural Marxist revolution is the main performance. And, of course, all those ugly facts of German history proving the Nazi Party was the creation of “Butch” male homosexuals, had to be suppressed in America or the leftists would never have succeeded. Thus, since its first edition in 1995 “The Pink Swastika” has been one of the all-time most “panned and banned” books in print despite, or rather because of, the strength of its documentation and analysis.

Today I want to expose the origin of the “Gay Holocaust” fraud that hid the shocking true history of the Nazi Party under a thick blanket of social-engineering mythology.

In 1923 a tragedy occurred in Galveston, Texas, that was to have a major negative effect on the world: a tiny baby boy, wrapped in pages of a Houston newspaper, was heartlessly abandoned under an oleander tree, found alive by strangers and put up for adoption. The name his adoptive parents gave him was James “Jim” Kepner, and they were honest with him about his abandonment. That boy, with understandably serious family and self-identity issues, did what so many other “lost boys” do, and fell (or was pushed by molestation) into same-sex attraction disorder. Perhaps in his case his perception of homosexuals as social “rejects” like himself provided an extra incentive to join, but regardless, Jim Kepner subsequently spent his entire adult life working diligently on behalf of his adopted clan to eliminate the social stigma attached to the “gay” lifestyle. He died in 1997 of a perforated intestine.

Most significantly, Jim became arguably the greatest archivist of the LGBT movement – co-founding along with other early members of Harry Hay’s Mattachine Society the One Letter (the first magazine of the movement in America) and the One Institute, which has since become the premier national archive documenting LGBT history. Jim was obsessed with knowing the history of that movement – apparently as a substitute for the personal family history he would never know. But in that process Jim grossly exaggerated an aspect of “gay history” that exemplified “rejection” of “gays” in its most traumatic form: the persecution of some homosexuals by the Nazis.

In essence, for his own deeply personal reasons, Jim Kepner created a “Gay Holocaust” by exaggerating and magnifying certain historical facts to serve his own inner agenda. And he did so at a time when the larger LGBT movement was desperate to win public sympathy for its own very public and aggressively political agenda.

To my knowledge, the first public contention that “gays” had suffered a “homosexual holocaust” was made in the May 1978 issue of One Letter, which referenced a “One Institute Seminar on German History [Jim Kepner] taught in 1959” on the front page, and contained the article “Silent No More: The Pink Triangle.” (Kepner had pioneered a “Gay Studies” curriculum he taught at the One offices long before any public universities began doing so and was thus perceived as a top expert by the movement.)

The author of that (unsigned) article was likely Kepner student and fellow Mattachine member Michael A Lombardi who began doing his own research for a book on the topic in 1977. Lombardi was a regular writer for the Coast to Coast Times based in Los Angeles in the 1970s, and wrote a piece for its Oct. 15, 1978, issue titled, tellingly, “Nazis: act now, research later,” which included the sentence: “Today holocaust curricula are being added to many school study programs yet any mention of the homosexual holocaust is being left out of them entirely.”

Lombardi was in correspondence with Frank Rector at that time, who thanked him for sending a copy of the Times and requested help documenting some of the dubious casualty figures the “Silent No More” article cited on homosexual victims of the Nazis. This is per a personal letter to Lombardi from Rector of which I have a copy. I also have a copy of a letter from Stein and Day Publishers dated March 21, 1978, stating Rector was under contract with them for a book “on the Nazi persecution and mass murder of homosexuals.”

Rector’s book, “The Nazi Extermination of Homosexuals,” was finally published in 1981, taking the “Gay Holocaust” assertion to a ridiculous extreme, but unfortunately mainstreaming its false narrative among leftists.

According to Wikipedia, “Stein and Day, Inc. was an American publishing company founded by Sol Stein and his wife Patricia Day in 1962. Stein was both the publisher and the editor-in-chief. The firm was based in New York City, and was in business for 27 years, until closing in 1989.”

Stein was a U.S. government-trained master propagandist who “[f]rom 1951 to 1953 … was employed by the state-run Voice of America, eventually as senior editor of the Ideological Advisory Staff. He wrote daily scripts that were translated into 46 languages and broadcast to two million people listening behind the Iron Curtain. … In 1953 Stein was appointed Executive Director of the American Committee for Cultural Freedom, an anti-communist cultural organization which was later revealed to be supported by the CIA. It was in this period that the eventual publisher supervised the writing and publication of McCarthy and the Communists, which made The New York Times Bestseller List for 13 weeks and was credited with contributing to the unseating of Senator McCarthy.” (Seems like the CIA put their own fox in the “anti-Communist” hen house.)

This, then, was the origin of the “Gay Holocaust” fraud – begun as merely an exaggeration by an emotionally troubled man revising history to fit his own psychological profile – then institutionalized by the LGBT movement as a knowingly false but detailed revisionist school of “hidden history.” The now multi-layered fraud was then popularized nationally by a left-wing master propagandist with his own publishing company, creating a new sub-genre of Nazi history with massive potential for pro-LGBT social engineering and “sexual anarchy” at the expense of the prior marriage and family based order of civilization. And that’s how one of the most socially destructive historical revisionist efforts in world history began.

Rebutting that campaign of disinformation and reclaiming the truth about the Nazi relationship with homosexuality and homosexuals – to help restore the primacy of the natural family in society – is the purpose of my book, the soon-coming 6th edition of which will be a dramatic expansion upon the 4th edition (which is available here).