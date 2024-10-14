An old man, a Democrat, standing at a McDonald’s counter was all the evidence a clerk needed, apparently.

“You Joe?” the clerk asked … of Bill Clinton.

Clinton was making one of his famed stops at a McDonald’s when he approached the counter and a couple of workers in the background ignored him. Two clerks standing by the desk glanced at him, continued chatting, and then glanced again.

The clerk’s question was “You Joe?”

The boss was stumping for @KamalaHarris in Georgia and had to stop by the old stomping grounds, @McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/CannimWqJB — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 13, 2024

The clerks were much happier to find it was Clinton, not Joe, stumping for the leftist Kamala Harris campaign this year.

A Gateway Pundit commentary pointed out that Clinton suffered “embarrassment” when “NO ONE” in the shop recognized him.

“Former President Bill Clinton suffered an embarrassing blow to his huge ego when a photo-op at an old favorite eatery backfired. As 11 Alive News reported, Wild Bill was campaigning for Kamala Harris in Albany, Georgia on Sunday as part of his desperate attempts to persuade rural voters to support her. During his travels, Clinton stopped by a McDonald’s for a photo-op, believing the workers would erupt in cheers upon being ‘graced’ with his presence. But he gets a surprise when he ventures up to the counter.”

The report said: “The female workers briefly turn to each other as if trying to figure out what a 78-year-old man is doing in their establishment. Clinton then moves over and comes face-to-face with one of the women, who looks confused.”

It explained, “How humiliating it must have been for Clinton to be compared to the dementia patient residing in the White House.”

Identifying himself as Clinton, the workers cheered up and “embraced him.”

The report noted McDonald’s “has special significance” for Clinton, since he often stopped their earlier in his political career.

So important were those stops that Saturday Night Live created a skit poking jest at Clinton.

The report pointed out President Donald Trump’s visits to fast-food eateries often are different from Clintons: