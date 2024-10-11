It all started one day about 25 years ago when I was cleaning the barn.

My task involved shoveling manure into a compost pile. The compost was destined eventually to enrich our garden. The manure came from our cows (which we milked) and our steers (which we ate). The enriched garden produced food, but it also produced waste, everything from cornstalks to carrot peels, which either went to the compost pile or to the chickens.

Those chickens scratched around the barn as I worked, adding their own contributions to the compost while eating any bugs and worms they came across. It hardly needs to be said what the chickens gave us.

It was while I raked and shoveled and pitchforked that I started thinking how homesteading is like a large circle, with everything interconnected and leading toward self-sufficiency. The tighter and more unbroken the circle, the more independent the homesteader is. Manure leads to compost, which leads to a more productive garden, which leads to healthy food, which leads to independence. One thing works in harmony with another. Birth and death are part of the equation, along with seasons and weather.

And the homesteader, that lucky soul, is standing in the center of this great big beautifully interconnected sphere, drawing the separate threads together to weave something unique and self-contained.

But now the World Economic Forum is telling us this lifestyle is bad. Literally, they are calling for a ban – a ban! – on homegrown food. Read that again and let it sink in: They’re calling for a BAN ON HOMEGROWN FOOD.

According to Slay News, “The World Economic Forum (WEF) is demanding that governments enforce bans on members of the general public growing their own food at home in order to comply with the unelected globalist organization’s ‘Net Zero’ agenda. The WEF argues that homegrown food creates ’emissions’ that allegedly cause ‘global warming.’ According to so-called ‘experts’ behind a recent WEF study, researchers apparently discovered that the ‘carbon footprint’ of homegrown food is ‘destroying the planet.'”

An earlier Guardian piece confirmed this folly. In an article entitled “Carbon footprint of homegrown food five times greater than those grown conventionally,” it claims backyard gardens are bad for the planet and concludes farming should be left to the professionals.

This is ludicrous to the point of insane. You’d think, since everyone needs to eat, this critical component of human existence would be exempt from bureaucratic overreach; but no. Instead, we’re being led to believe that food production is somehow evil and must be scaled back for the good of the planet.

And now backyard gardens – that most wholesome of activities leading to healthy food and healthy exercise – are being demonized under this new cultish religion of “climate change.”

The global war on food has been ramping up in the last few years. A few years ago, some “experts” at the University Medical Center Mainz in Germany suddenly discovered the “urgent” issue that gardening can cause heart disease by exposing people to harmful soil pollutants. According to The Sun, “Gardeners have been warned that their habit could leave them at an increased risk of heart disease. Medics found that pollutants in the soil could have a ‘detrimental effect on the cardiovascular system.’ The results of the analysis pushed experts to recommend that people wear a face mask, if they are in close contact with the soil. Experts at the University Medical Center Mainz, Germany said pollution of air, water and soil is responsible for at least nine million deaths each year. They highlighted that more than 60 per cent of pollution-related deaths are due to heart issues such as strokes, heart attacks, heart rhythm disorders and chronic ischaemic heart disease.”

See? Gardening is not just bad for the planet, it’s downright dangerous to our health.

But an outright ban? Such action would be a logistical nightmare. Literally billions of people across the globe keep backyard gardens. How are these going to be patrolled? Are you really going to punish people for growing veggies? What are you going to do if you find a few illicit tomato plants in pots or a patch of corn? Jail them? Shoot them? What? How do you control that many people?

The answer, very likely, is through digital technology. As podcaster Jedediah Bila put it, “The biggest fear that the World Economic Forum has is that there are going to be people that will not comply. Their biggest fear is your fight for freedom. Their biggest fear is that you will make individual decisions for yourself, and you will not follow their orders. So this digital stuff is absolutely key; because without it, they can’t enforce anything. Without it, they can’t mandate that you do something. Without it, they can’t control your life. … This is not about [carbon emissions]. This is about the desire to control you from the outside in. And if they have a digital process whereby they can restrict your movement, your behavior and your decisions with a click of a button, you are done. You’re done.”

Well, guess what? If the WEF tries to BAN – repeat that again: BAN – homegrown food production, they’re going to experience the greatest non-compliance imaginable. Billions of home gardeners will decide this is the hill they will die on … perhaps literally.

In discussing the WEF’s 2030 agenda, John MacGhlionn on The Blaze noted, “The ‘Great Reset’ isn’t an unhinged, lunatic-in-a-bunker theory – it’s unfolding now through Project 2030. Global digital IDs, vaccine passports, and speech controls are not abstract concepts; they are real tools for a future where freedom could become a distant memory.”

And apparently, backyard gardening will be part of that packet of control.

It should be abundantly clear by now that the WEF’s war on food has nothing whatever to do with climate change. The issue is never the issue. The issue ALWAYS is power and wealth and control. And the most powerful way to control people is through food.

Now excuse me as I harvest some late-season tomatoes and strawberries. The first frost is holding off, and we’re enjoying the fruits of our labors.