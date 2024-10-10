Middle East/Israel:

5 Arab-Israelis detained over ISIS-style plot to car bomb Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv

The Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) revealed they recently thwarted a plot by five Arab-Israeli residents of the city of Taybeh to carry out an ISIS-style car bombing attack at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall.

Iran threatens Gulf states if IAF planes given passage through airspace to attack Islamic Republic

An increasingly nervous Iran, worried about Israel’s planned retaliation for its most recent ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state, warned several Gulf states that permitting IAF planes through their airspace to attack the Islamic Republic would be “responded to accordingly” and draw a response, as per an Iranian official.

Dual national British-Israeli detained in Beirut

A journalist, Joshua Tartakovsky, who entered Lebanon on his British passport, was detained after a search by Lebanese security forces revealed he was also carrying an Israeli one. The Lebanese authorities deported him to the United States on Thursday.

Why won’t the ICC chief prosecutor specify charges against Israeli leaders?

Israel claims that the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan’s refusal to specify the allegations against Israeli leaders before seeking their arrest means he never gave authorities a chance to fully investigate.

WATCH!!! UNRWA, whose members took part in Oct. 7 massacre, nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S.-Israel:

Trump is right: Iran was nearly broke until Biden-Harris pumped regime full of cash

Recently released estimates from the Biden-Harris administration itself of Iran’s projected petroleum exports and sales, show how the Islamic Republic benefited from a cash windfall following the Biden-Harris administration’s reversal of President Trump’s maximum pressure sanctions.

CBS network directors tell staff, ‘Jerusalem isn’t in Israel’

The CBS network, already in hot water for airing a heavily doctored car-crash interview on “60 Minutes” with VP Kamala Harris, and for excoriating Tony Dokoupil for asking actual questions of Ta-Nehisi Coates on his biased book, is now telling its “journalists” to not refer to Jerusalem as “being in Israel.”

Guardian review of Oct. 7 documentary ‘One Day in October’ bemoans footage made terrorists look bad

In a scarcely believable critique of a documentary that uses both phone and CCTV footage of the horrific events in Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, the Guardian’s reviewer writes, “Sadly it also demonizes Gazans as either looters or killers.”