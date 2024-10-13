Gretchen Whitmer, the far-left governor of Michigan, worked for that reputation by micromanaging the lives of state residents during COVID.

She’s also worked on an agenda that provides a pathway in the state for her ideologies.

She even was the target of an apparent “kidnap” attempt where federal agents seemed to outnumber suspects, and while some were convicted, others were acquitted, leaving the entire episode a question mark.

Now she’s gone a step further than ever before: with a video in which she appears to mock of Catholics.

How else can this be interpreted other than mockery of Catholics and the sacrament of Holy Communion, not to mention the distasteful pornographic innuendo? Gretchen Whitmer is only the latest example of the gross anti-Catholic bigotry festering inside the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/KG1BmHYkJM — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 10, 2024

Catholic vote pointed out, “How else can this be interpreted other than mockery of Catholics and the sacrament of Holy Communion, not to mention the distasteful pornographic innuendo? Gretchen Whitmer is only the latest example of the gross anti-Catholic bigotry festering inside the Democratic Party.”

The video shows Whitmer feeding a chip to social influencer Liz Plank, who is kneeling on the floor.

The Washington Examiner explained Catholic groups are accusing Whitmer of mocking them.

Catholic Vote demanded an apology: “Any slight mockery of another faith would be met with outrage, and an immediate apology would be issued. Why hasn’t she done that yet?”

And, the report said, the Catholic League called her stunt “anti-Catholic bigotry.”

“What Whitmer did was to deride Holy Communion,” charged Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League. “There is no wiggle room for her to deny the obvious. … What Whitmer did is political suicide.”

The report explained the “issue” was CHIPS, the CHIPS Act, affecting tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Plank claimed that President Donald Trump would put that at risk.

Whitmer and Plank also joked that there’s no such thing as post-birth abortion when multiple states, in fact, have abortion laws that appear to allow exactly that. In fact, Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, as Minnesota governor eliminated a requirement that doctors provide medical care to babies that survive abortion – and then he eliminated the reporting requirement so that no one will know what cases occur.