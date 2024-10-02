Polling by the Daily Mail just hours after the vice presidential debate between GOP candidate JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz has revealed a clear victor.

“Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance can leave New York as the victor after his one and only debate with vice presidential rival Tim Walz, according to DailyMail.com’s exclusive snap poll,” the major publication documented.

The two tangled over “abortion, immigration, gun violence and the Middle East” and “bigged up their bosses.”

“But it was Vance who left the best impression with viewers, after a strong start against a nervy opponent and despite dodging a question on if Trump lost the 2020 election,” the report said.

In fact, Walz refused to answer the debate’s first question, whether he would support a first strike situation by Israel against Iran, after the terrorist-support regime there launched missiles at Israel earlier in the day.

Vance immediately responded that it would be up to Israel to make that decision.

The polling of 801 likely voters found 50% saying Vance won, to only 43% picking Walz.

The rest were unsure.

James Johnson, of J.L. Partners and a DailyMail.com pollster, said it’s clear Vance won.

The report said Walz was “visibly nervous” while Vance delivered “more poised and polished responses.”

And the report cited Walz’s “major blunders.”

“The first was when he was tripped up by a question about his claims he was in Hong Kong teaching during the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in China in 1989,” the report explained. “Local media reports from the time put him in his home state of Nebraska.”

Eventually he conceded that he “misspoke” in making the claim.

Then he said, later, “I’ve become friends with school shooters.”

The report said he was unclear what he meant by that.

The Mail reporting also included that, “Democratic pundits were left scratching their heads in disbelief Tuesday night after the at time stumbling performance of Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, MInnesota Gov. Tim Walz.”

He mixed up words, “appeared anxious” and refused to answer some questions about his own misstatements.

Symone Sanders Townsend, an MSNBC host and former campaign manager for Bernie Sanders. said on social media, “My thoughts about this debate can all be summed up with: Gov. Walz is not prosecuting the case rather its a nicefest. If you agree with Vance on so much then why should we vote for you?”

And Asha Rangappa, a CNN analyst, said, of Walz. “The policy wonking is not really cutting it.”

ABC’s Linsey Davis, one of the biased moderators for the presidential debate a few weeks ago, said, “It kind of reminded me of the June 27th debate when Kamala Harris that night said of Joe Biden it was a ‘slow start, but a ‘strong finish.’ And that’s how it felt that Tim Walz kind of did tonight. You know, to use Tim Walz’s own words, I mean, a lot about this debate tonight was weird. There were uncomfortable, cringey moments.”