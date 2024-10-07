A new polling reveals that it was not the “Hamas” atrocities inflicted on Israel’s innocent civilians, some 1,200 of whom were massacred often in horrific ways, just one year ago on Oct. 7, 2023.

It was the “Palestinian massacre.”

“Every poll of Palestinians since October 7, 2023, by both AWRAD – Arab World for Research and Development, and PSR – Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, shows that an overwhelming majority of Palestinians supported and continue to support the rapes, torture, beheadings, and murder of more than 1,100 people in southern Israel led by Hamas, and their kidnapping of 250 hostages,” explained a report from Palestinian Media Watch.

“Significantly, the polls found that the support in the West Bank was higher than that in the Gaza Strip. Asked if they supported the attack on Oct 7, the first poll in November 2023 found West Bank support at 83%. Half a year later, in June 2024, after the destruction in Gaza, 73% still said that the decision to attack Israel was correct. In the Gaza Strip, two months into the war support had already dropped to 63% and continued to fall to only 31% in March 2024, saying it was correct to attack. Astonishingly, the joy over the rape, torture, beheadings, and murder of Israelis was so great that even after much of Gaza was in rubble following Israel’s counter attack, for West Bank Arabs that one day of horror inflicted on Israelis, made the destruction of Gaza an acceptable price to pay.”

AWRAD, in November 2023, had asked, “Considering the ongoing events do you feel a sense of pride as a Palestinian?”

The report pointed out, “Incredibly, 98% of Palestinians felt ‘pride as Palestinians.'”

The report noted, “Another very significant question asked which political parties Palestinians supported. In the West Bank in the poll prior to the October 7 massacre, Fatah … was more than twice as popular as Hamas in the West Bank. Since the massacre, all three polls show Hamas … 2 ½ to 3 times more popular than Fatah.”

Hamas, in fact, just before last year’s terrorism, was chosen by 12% of respondents. That exploded to 44% immediately after the massacre, and has remained about that level, the report said.

The report explained the horrific implications:

“Israelis must accept the reality that the murder of Israelis and atrocities committed against Israelis is what creates popularity among Palestinians. Another astonishing finding is that even though most of Hamas’ terror army is destroyed, and most of the infrastructures in the Gaza Strip either destroyed or damaged, still 79% of West Bank Palestinians believe that Hamas will win the war.”

The report said, “To understand this, we must recognize what victory means both for Israel and Palestinians. For Israel, victory means destroying Hamas both militarily and politically so that it can never rebuild and launch missiles into Israel or be a threat to commit another October 7. For Palestinians, if Hamas avoids destruction and the members who survive continue to impose their military and political rule on the Gazan population that will be a complete victory for Hamas.”

The report pointed out that the world, and Israelis, should stop calling the October 7 horrors as the “Hamas” massacre, and it should fall under the reputation of “Palestinians.”

“The atrocities made 98% of Palestinians proud.”