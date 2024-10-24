For years already Democrats have tried to tarnish President Donald Trump by calling him a threat to democracy.

They contend that his challenges to the 2020 election results, which were the result of a vote process that raised multiple integrity questions, meant he was trying, and would continue to try, to overthrow the government.

Their rhetoric for the 2024 campaign has gone to extremes: They claim he’s “Hitler,” he’ll use the military to go after those he dislikes, he’d use the power of government to jail them, they say.

But their ideology hasn’t impressed the American public.

In fact, a polling shows that, “Voters in swing states believe that Trump is more likely to protect democracy than Kamala Harris, who is running on a ‘save democracy’ platform. The poll sampled 5,016 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. When asked whether Trump or Harris ‘would do a better job’ of “defending against threats to democracy,” 43% picked Trump while 40% picked Harris,” reported Jonathan Turley, the Shapiro professor of public interest law at George Washington University and the author of “The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage.”

He explained, “The result was crushing for not just many in the Harris campaign but the press and pundits who have been unrelenting in announcing the end of democracy if Harris is not elected.”

He said there is a “growing hysteria among press and pundits proclaiming the imminent end of democracy if Kamala Harris is not elected. The predictions of mass roundups, disappearances, and tyranny ignore a constitutional system that has survived for over two centuries as the oldest and most stable democracy in the world.”

He noted that those who agree democracy is being threatened disagree with the Democrats’ claims on the source of that threat.

The polling, under the supervision of the Washington Post, found the “same result” as when Joe Biden was the nominee.

“While over half said that threats to democracy were important to them, the voters trusted Trump (44%) more than Biden (33%) in protecting democracy,” Turley reported.

He cited ex-Rep. Liz Cheney, representing Wyoming in Congress until voters tossed her from office following her alignment with Democrats who wanted to impeach and remove President Trump, and then blame him for the all factors of the January 6, 2021, riot in Washington.

She alleges that if Americans don’t vote for Harris, 2024 “may well be the last real vote you ever get to cast.”

Turley responded, “I have long criticized the apocalyptic, democracy-ending predictions of Biden, Harris and others as ignoring the safeguards in our system against authoritarian power. Nevertheless, Harris supporters have ratcheted up the rhetoric to a level of pure hysteria. Recently, Michael Cohen, a convicted felon and Trump’s disbarred former lawyer, told MSNBC that if Trump wins the election, he will ‘get rid of the judiciary and get rid of the Congress.'”

Television hosts have been talking about an enemies “list.”

Even in Congress, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed, “I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail.”

Turley noted that Congress, in fact, did make Biden president following that 2021 riot, and judges did rule against challenges.

“Our system was put through a Cat 5 stress test and did not even sway for a moment,” he said.

He noted the Democrats still trot out their well-known claims that democracy will die without Harris in the White House.

But, he said, “The public is not buying it.”