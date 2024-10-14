(ZENIT) — A decade after his election as Pope Francis, once a highly popular figure across Latin America, is now seeing a decline in his favorability among the public in the region, according to a recent 2024 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center. The poll, which gathered data from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, highlights both waning support and growing criticism of the Argentine-born pontiff.

In two of the region’s largest Catholic countries, Brazil and Mexico, Pope Francis remains relatively popular, with 68% of adults expressing a favorable opinion of him. However, these figures represent a decrease when compared to the initial waves of enthusiasm that accompanied his early years as pope. This trend of declining support is consistent across the region, where positive opinions have diminished notably over the past decade.

Chile stands out for its ambivalence toward Francis. Only half of the Chilean respondents view the Pope favorably, with 48% expressing positive opinions and 36% holding negative views. Although favorable opinions still outweigh unfavorable ones, Chile’s lukewarm reception of the Pope is notable compared to other Latin American nations.