Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to NATO members: if Ukraine gets permission to use long-range missiles, it will be an open declaration of war by NATO allies, and the Russian military is already prepared for it.

Polish news outlet Super Express reported Putin has stated Moscow military commanders are currently preparing troops for an eventual war against Western allies, because Russia’s reaction will be more than diplomatic.

“Our military command is thinking about it and will propose various options for response,” Putin said, adding Russia’s position on the matter should be taken seriously because “we will have to make some decisions on our side as well.”

During the BRICS Summit in Kazan last week, Putin accused NATO of hiding behind Ukraine to fight a war against Russia.

“NATO is at war with us, but with the hands of Ukrainian soldiers. Ukraine does not spare its soldiers in the interest of third countries,” Putin said.

President Putin declares “NATO is at war with #Russia using Ukrainian soldiers” pic.twitter.com/1XO0HOjzaS — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) October 25, 2024

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov also threatened the West during a meeting with his Belarus counterpart in Minsk, stating Russia is prepared to use nuclear force if necessary.

“This year the NATO member states conducted a series of the largest exercises since the Cold War, to practice scenarios of a full-scale conflict with Russia and its allies,” Belousov said. “The coalition forces of the alliance are being built up. Combat training and reconnaissance activities are also intensified.

“The growing involvement of the West in the conflict in Ukraine creates global risks. The desire to inflict maximum damage on Russia can lead to direct military clash between the nuclear powers. We cannot but respond to these threats. The changes in the military and political situation made it necessary to specify the basics of the State policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence, and to adjust them to the new reality. Among other things, it is possible to use nuclear weapons in response to the aggression against Belarus as a member of the Union State.”

⚡ JUST IN As the BRICS Summit kicks off… Russian Defense Minister Belousov threatens the West in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart in Minsk, officially declaring: “Any aggression against our allies will be met with nuclear force!” pic.twitter.com/7GJeaA2SSr — RussiaNews (@mog_russEN) October 23, 2024

In September, Putin stated if there is a missile strike strong enough to reach Russian cities, he will know it was enabled by NATO allies, because long-range missiles can only be used with satellites, something Ukraine does not have.

“If such a decision is made, it will mean nothing more than the direct involvement of NATO countries in the war in Ukraine. This would change the nature of the conflict. This would mean that NATO countries are at war with Russia,” Putin said.

Putin warns that NATO will go to direct war with Russia if Ukraine uses Western missiles to strike Russia. pic.twitter.com/JRv1pB5zWq — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) September 12, 2024

Putin’s comments come after Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has in recent months pleaded with NATO allies to supply Ukraine with the means to strike deep within Russian territory, potentially even reaching as far as the Kremlin.

“We need to survive”—President Zelenskyy on why Ukraine urgently needs permission to use long-range missiles inside Russia. pic.twitter.com/zAl8XPqoOZ — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) September 12, 2024

President Zelenskyy has just arrived in Downing St and greeted at the door by @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/qpJaniSt7A — Paul McNamara (@PGMcNamara) October 10, 2024

Zelenskyy’s campaign to gain access to these weapons has increased the tensions between the two nations, and deepened the military ties between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed North Korean troops were being deployed to Russia to fight against Ukraine.

“This morning a delegation from the Republic of Korea, a close NATO partner, briefed the North Atlantic Council and our other Indo-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, on North Korea’s growing involvement in Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” Rutte said.

“The delegation included senior representatives from the Republic of Korea’s National Intelligence Service, and Ministry of National Defense. Allies also shared their intelligence assessments. Today, I can confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, and that North Korean military units have been deployed.”

Rutte noted North Korea’s involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine will further expand the conflict, and NATO called on Russia to “cease these actions immediately.”

“The deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a threat to both the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security. It undermines peace on the Korean peninsula, and fuels the Russian war against Ukraine. Pyongyang has already supplied Russia with millions of rounds of ammunition and ballistic missiles that are fueling a major conflict in the heart of Europe, and undermining global peace and stability,” Rutte said.

While current Western leaders and Russia and its allies seemed locked in a bitter back-and-forth – former President Donald Trump has promised to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine if reelected, making his comments while Zelenskyy was in the U.S. for the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

“We’re gonna work very much with both parties to try and get this settled, and work it out. It has to end, at some point it has to end … it’s a terrible situation,” Trump said.