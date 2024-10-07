A school principal in Washington state has been placed on leave after she made comments that the swastika, a Nazi symbol that in today’s world is totally banned in Germany, actually sometimes is a symbol of “peace.”

A report by the KIRO7 broadcast outlet explained the Bellevue school district also was apologizing for the comments.

The situation developed when one of the symbols was found on a wall of a playground.

The report explained that Principal Heather Skookal, of Phantom Lake Elementary, responded with several comments. One was that there were “multiple perspectives” about the image, and that it was a symbol of peace for some.

She’s now on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The report said one parent defended the principal, explaining, “She is not erasing what happened to the Jewish community whatsoever. Because you know we all know about it. We all know what happened. But like she said, many symbols do mean different things for different cultures, so we cannot disassociate what one person did and forget what this symbol means to everyone else.”

An official district statement charged, “Bellevue, like other districts, has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents, particularly this past year, and we are taking actions to address it. There is absolutely no place for hate in the Bellevue School District. In a time where words and symbols are used to divide us, we are working with administrators, staff and students to call our community in for courageous conversations to affirm each other’s cultures, beliefs and identities.”

A report at the Blaze said the principal’s first comments were condemnation for the symbol of “hate.”

Then she elaborated that it represents, to some, “peace.”

She had said such “symbols of hate” have started appearing in her school, and they have been removed.

The report explained, “Hours later, parents shared with KOMO an email from the principal with the subject line: ‘Follow-up on recent incident and cultural awareness.’ The station said the principal in the email apologized for not acknowledging in her initial text alert that while a swastika is often associated with hate and intolerance, it’s important to acknowledge the swastika also has deep historical and cultural significance in other parts of the world. She also thanked members of the community for bringing it to her attention, the station added.”

The principal explained, “In Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and other ancient cultures, the swastika is a symbol of peace, prosperity, and good fortune. We recognize that for many of our families, this symbol has a positive and spiritual meaning, completely unrelated to the hateful associations it took on in more recent history.”

