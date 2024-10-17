(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – No one has ever accused the protesters advocating for Hamas against Israel of having actual brain cells. Still, one incident that has gone viral this week demonstrates that there is no bottom to their level of stupidity.

A pros-Hamas agitator posted a since-deleted video on TikTok Tuesday showing herself tearing down what she thought were Israeli flags outside of Efi’s Gyro in Montclair, New Jersey.

“Look at this sh*t!” she shouts while ripping the supposed Israeli flags down from the eatery. “Free Palestine, bi**h!” Two of the eatery’s workers then come out and are puzzled by the woman’s antics.