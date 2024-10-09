WATCH: Prof suggests men who don’t support woman for president be lined up and ‘shot’

By Bob Unruh

Sailors on the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon fire M9 pistols during a live-fire weapons qualification shoot in the Gulf of Aden on March 15, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan)

Apparently it’s not a good idea to announce, during a college course you teach, that you believe men who don’t support a woman for president should be lined up and “shot.”

This conclusion comes from the case of a teacher, apparently in a University of Kansas classroom.

Apparently, university officials weren’t pleased with the advocacy for violence, on the state taxpayers’ dime and in a public university setting.

“The university is aware of a classroom video in which an instructor made an inappropriate reference to violence,” the school announced. “The instructor is being placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation.

“The instructor offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation. His intent was to emphasize his advocacy for women’s rights and equality, and he recognizes he did a very poor job of doing so. The university has an established process for situations like this and will follow that process.”


At a Twitchy commentary was the note, “We love the excuse. He intended to advocate for ‘women’s rights’ and ‘equality’ but did a ‘poor job’ of it. No. He said exactly what he meant — there are a million different ways to talk about women’s rights and equality that don’t involve the mass murder of one’s political opponents. The University locked replies (we’re not shocked), but the quotes told them exactly how people feel about the professor and his ‘apology.'”

It appears the university won’t be alone in “investigating.”

And one commenter suggested the odd situation that has the university admitting it has “an established process” for “when a professor suggests men who don’t vote for Kamala should be ‘lined up and shot.”‘

