Apparently it’s not a good idea to announce, during a college course you teach, that you believe men who don’t support a woman for president should be lined up and “shot.”

This conclusion comes from the case of a teacher, apparently in a University of Kansas classroom.

Seriously ⁦@UnivOfKansas⁩? You're letting this be said in your classrooms? That men who won't vote for Kamala Harris for President should be lined up and shot??

This is actually true Marxist doctrine: Support the party or be lined up and shot.

Apparently, university officials weren’t pleased with the advocacy for violence, on the state taxpayers’ dime and in a public university setting.

“The university is aware of a classroom video in which an instructor made an inappropriate reference to violence,” the school announced. “The instructor is being placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation.

“The instructor offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation. His intent was to emphasize his advocacy for women’s rights and equality, and he recognizes he did a very poor job of doing so. The university has an established process for situations like this and will follow that process.”

A statement from the university regarding a classroom video.



At a Twitchy commentary was the note, “We love the excuse. He intended to advocate for ‘women’s rights’ and ‘equality’ but did a ‘poor job’ of it. No. He said exactly what he meant — there are a million different ways to talk about women’s rights and equality that don’t involve the mass murder of one’s political opponents. The University locked replies (we’re not shocked), but the quotes told them exactly how people feel about the professor and his ‘apology.'”

It appears the university won’t be alone in “investigating.”

We are opening our own independent investigation into this matter We will share all records with their proper owners: the American People

And one commenter suggested the odd situation that has the university admitting it has “an established process” for “when a professor suggests men who don’t vote for Kamala should be ‘lined up and shot.”‘

you have "an established process" for situations when a professor suggests men who don't vote for Kamala should be "lined up and shot"? hold up, how many times did that happen before