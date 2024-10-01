Only hours before Tim Walz, now the leftist Minnesota governor and Kamala Harris’ pick to be the vice presidential candidate on this year’s Democrat party ticket, was scheduled to meet the GOP vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, in a debate, a prominent publication has unleashed a list of his “misleading statements – and even outright lies.”

It is the Daily Mail that announced, “Tonight, Tim Walz will debate JD Vance. But how on Earth can we trust a single word he says? Read our damning audit of all his misleading statements – and even outright lies.”

The report documents how 16 former members of the Mankato West High’s football team honored Walz at a political event as their “coach,” as Harris had claimed him to be.

“Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar went even further, declaring: ‘In Minnesota, we trust a coach who turned a team that was 0-27 into state champions.'”

But that wasn’t the truth.

“In fact, the head coach of the all-conquering side known as the ‘Scarlets’ was a man named Rick Sutton,” the report said. Walz, a social studies teacher, was just one of multiple assistants.

The report said many are “beginning to ask if the Minnesota governor has a problem with the truth,” and said his ”penchant for self-aggrandizement is most pronounced when it comes to his military record.”

He was in the Army National Goard in Nebraska and Minnesota for 24 years, and once boasted, “We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at.”

But he never was “in war.”

The report explained, “Walz was only ever deployed to Italy – in 2003 to provide security at a U.S. military base that was involved in supporting the on-going Afghanistan war effort.”

While the campaign team claimed Walz “misspoke,” the report notes, “Walz has seemingly been unable to openly admit his mistake.”

“On August 29, as he sat alongside Harris for a joint first interview, CNN’s Dana Bash asked the following of Walz: ‘You said that you carried weapons in war, but you have never deployed actually in a war zone. A campaign official said that you misspoke. Did you?'”

His evasive response? “My wife, the English teacher, told me my grammar is not always correct.”

Further, running for governor in 2018, he boasted of being a “retired command sergeant major.”

Not so. He served “briefly in that role, but had not completed the requirements for that status and on retirement, lost it.

“Former Minnesota Army National Guard Colonel John Kolb, who told Associated Press in August that he knew Walz by reputation as ‘excellent’, said that he was nonetheless stunned by the way Walz had overstated his rank after retiring,” the report said.

Kolb said that was “not the behavior I would expect out of a senior noncommissioned officer.”

Then there was his fiasco that resulted in his arrest.

He was stopped for driving 96 mph in a 55 mph zone near Chadron, Nebraska, years ago. He tested beyond the state’s limit for alcohol, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, lost his license and paid a fine.

But during his congressional campaign, his team schemed to say that he hadn’t been drinking at all, claiming he failed the sobriety test because of a hearing loss, and he drove himself to jail.

“Both details were false. Walz had been driven to the police station in the back of a cop car,” the report confirmed.

Then there are “embellishments” to his resume, the report cites.

“When first running for congress in 2006, the Nebraska-born politician’s campaign claimed that he had once been named ‘Outstanding Young Nebraskan’ by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce for his services to education, the military and small business.”

Not true. In fact, “the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce sent Walz a withering letter saying they had not given him the award – adding in a particularly embarrassing note that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce had endorsed his Republican opponent,” the report said.

Then under the Harris campaign, he was promoted with the claim he “led Minnesota back with strong leadership, competent management, and smart policies, cutting taxes for working families and reaching the lowest state unemployment rate in recorded history.”

The Daily Mail described that as “exaggerated.”

“In 2023, Minnesota’s real gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic health – grew by only 1.2 percent, meaning it ranked as the 45th fastest-growing state in the country, with only the economies of New York, Wisconsin, Delaware and Georgia growing at a more sluggish pace.”

Job growth in his state also has been behind the national averages.

Also came his claim that he and his wife went through an “IVF journey.”

“But in truth, the Walz family did not rely on IVF to conceive,” the report confirmed.

