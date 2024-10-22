The total abandonment of democracy by America’s Democratic Party this year has resulted in a situation never before encountered: A candidate hand-picked by the party’s elite who has never gotten a single primary vote.

That would be Kamala Harris, installed as the party’s candidate after White House incumbent Joe Biden, afflicted for all to see by a physical and mental decline as he moves through his 80s, was tossed under the bus.

She got a surge of interest when Democrat power brokers announced they had chosen her, and she addressed the Democratic National Convention with her word salads.

But that’s gone. Her polling has plummeted, and now there’s speculation that perhaps the party was better off with lifelong politician Biden.

The Hill’s commentary page stunningly demanded, bluntly, “What if Joe Biden was the better candidate all along?”

“What if Joe Biden was the better candidate all along?” (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/ilDyghJhS8 — The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2024

And President Trump, on the campaign trail in South Florida on Tuesday, couldn’t avoid the issue.

“We just can’t stand for this incompetence anymore. We are an incompetently run country. We are led by a man that – first of all, look, I’m not a fan of his, but what they did to him was incredible. He had 14 million votes. He won the primary fair and square, he had 14 million votes,” Trump said.

“Then they came to him and they said he had a bad debate, he didn’t do well and his numbers went down. But I think he would do, probably in the end, he might do better than her because she’s more incompetent than he is. I think she’s grossly incompetent, and I don’t want to be nice about it because we can’t take a chance.”

A report at RedState.com defined the issue:

“When Vice President Kamala Harris pushed President Joe Biden aside to seize the Democratic Party presidential nomination, the move was universally praised by those with a rooting interest. Sure, Harris had a history of being an inauthentic, unlikable politician, but she wasn’t going to melt down on a debate stage due to accelerating senility.”

It pointed out how “suddenly,” she was determined by Democrat party leaders, in a process that abandoned democracy, that “she was the best option.”

“Some on the right warned, though, that it was just a matter of time before Harris overstayed her welcome with American voters, and with her campaign floundering, the question is finally being raised: Was Joe Biden the better option all along?”

The details followed, “No matter who wins, we have to ask: Would President Biden have been a better candidate and choice despite suffering from the effects of age and 81 years? Further, suppose that the disastrous June 27 debate with Trump had not taken place, or that Biden had been firing on all cylinders that night. Would Biden have been forced to withdraw? And whether Harris loses or wins, some will ask whether Biden might still have been a better candidate.”

The reported cited the glowing accounts leftist Watergate-famed author Bob Woodward included in a book about Biden.

“Woodward paints a very positive picture of Biden’s ability to lead and to govern despite making mistakes, most notably the disastrous withdrawal from Kabul. Woodward also reports that Biden’s obvious decline was physical and not mental. This was caused in part by prior medical conditions accelerating the effects of age on a body. There were also the strains of high office; the president refused to limit his overworked schedule despite valid criticisms that he was on near-permanent holiday in Delaware or Camp David,” the report said.

Many polls now are showing that Trump is tied with, or leading, Harris among American voters, including those in critical-to-win swing states.

The report did warn against believing Woodward’s account, as he’s a “massive left-wing hack with a soft spot for the older generation of Democratic Party leadership.”

But the question will remain, the report said, “Was Biden the better option? Could he have smoothed over concerns about his health in the latter days of the campaign and capitalized on his traditional strength in the so-called ‘blue wall’ states? It’s not crazy to ponder given Harris’ inherent weakness in those key battlegrounds. Perhaps Biden was the best of two bad choices.”

There’s already been suggestions that some of the senior power brokers in the party have turned on Harris, behind her back, and are torpedoing her campaign.

It was Barack Obama who appeared in a television ad promoting President Donald Trump’s candidacy.

He insisted that America doesn’t need “another four years” of bumbling and bluster. This just as the Biden-Harris approaches its termination point.

Then it was Bill Clinton who appeared, explaining that the victim of a murderous illegal alien probably would be alive had not Joe Biden and Kamala Harris allowed in unvetted illegals.

Then it was Harris herself with words in support of Trump’s campaign.

Only, she likely didn’t mean them the way they came out:

The ad that became inevitable the moment the words left her lips: pic.twitter.com/cW2gprfx8B — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2024

A commentary at the Twitchy site explained the answer came from Harris while on “The View” in what was “clearly” nothing but a “softball chat and fawn-fest.”

“During what was supposed to be a cake walk of a friendly chat for Harris, ‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin performed an accidental act of journalism after asking the Democrat nominee what she would have done differently from Joe Biden over these last nearly four years.”

Her “awkward answer’ was, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

The ad then, cites illegal aliens, skyrocketing prices and global chaos, all under the Biden-Harris administration.

“And Kamala wouldn’t change a thing,” a narrator explains, just before she confirms that.

Clinton’s comments came earlier, a harsh verdict on the Biden-Harris open borders policy allowing millions of illegal aliens simply to walk into America.

NEW AD JUST DROPPED: pic.twitter.com/d1jrHcCx4c — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

And Obama’s remarks? They were at the Democrats’ convention.

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos,” he shouted. “We have seen that movie before and we all know that the sequel us usually worse.”

He seemed not to be aware of the most recent “four years” were with Biden and Harris at the steering of the nation.

The irony, of course, is that while Obama undoubtedly was trying to denigrate Trump’s first term as he seeks a second, the current administration is run by Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and Obama’s description easily could apply to those two.

The ad ends, as per standards, with, “I’m Donald J. Trump and I approved this message.”

Donald Trump just took Barack Obama and his DNC speech and used it in a campaign ad. Dan Bongino always says:

(Snapshots and Soundbites) pic.twitter.com/O9KvMFGSu3 — (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TrueJMitchell) August 25, 2024