An organization that promotes the LGBT ideology in Scotland is being sued for refusing to protect an abuse victim.

A report from the Christian Institute explains the case has been brought against an organization called LGBT Youth Scotland on behalf of a man who alleges the trans activist group failed to protect him from harm.

The case has been confirmed, but the plaintiff is being kept anonymous in court documents. Details of the claims, also, are not being released.

The institute pointed out that the organization has a history of failures: In 2009, its former chief executive, James Rennie, was sentenced to life in prison for child sex offenses, and more recently, just months ago, “a co-author of one of the group’s publications for gender-confused children was convicted of grooming and sharing indecent images.”

It was Andrew Easton who had contributed to “coming out” propaganda for children as young as 13, in which it was claimed, “Transgender people are people whose gender identity – who they are internally or their ‘innate’ gender – is different to their physical body or the gender they were assigned at birth.”

At that time Scottish Conservative MSP Meghan Gallacher said, “This is a deeply disturbing situation. It is long overdue that we audit just how much public money this organization receives and seek assurances over what safeguarding assessments are in place.”

The activists during 2022-23 got more than $500,000 in grants from the Scottish government, and about the same from local authorities and National Health Service groups.

The Daily Mail confirmed a spokesman for the group declined to comment, explaining that would be “inappropriate.”

Because of the multiple controversies, governments and other funding organizations have been under pressure to cut off money from the organization.

The Daily Mail, itself, reported on an investigation of the group that revealed failures by the group, including Rennie’s case, which it described as involving “horrific child sex assaults.”

Then the Easton case arose, the report said.

“He was snared by officers over internet chats with someone he believed to be a vulnerable 13-year-old he called ‘baby boy,'” the report said.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $100,000.