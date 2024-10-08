JERUSALEM – Despite heavy losses, including most notably in its leadership cadre, and the presence of IDF troops in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah still poses an enormous threat to Israel’s home front, evidenced by the firing of more than 100 rockets across the border at Haifa.

Report: Sinwar resurfaces according to Qatari sources

Despite recent reports – and even an Israeli intelligence assessment – that he had been killed in an airstrike, Qatari sources suggest Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has renewed contact with Doha.

Israel eliminates Hezbollah’s Suhail Hussein Husseini, in Beirut

Husseini, who was a member of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, participated in weapon transfers between Hezbollah and Iran and was responsible for distributing the advanced weaponry among Iran’s proxies.

WATCH: Viktor Bout, released in Britney Griner swap, sells $10 million worth of weapons to Iran-backed Houthis

Netanyahu seeks to rename ‘Swords of Iron’ war as ‘War of Revival’

At a special government memorial session on Monday – during which previously unseen footage of Hamas’ murderous attack on southern Israel was shown – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed for an official renaming of the Oct. 7 conflict from the ‘Swords of Iron’ war to the ‘War of Revival.’

Houthi ballistic missile sends hundreds of thousands of Israelis scrambling for shelter

Iran’s Yemeni proxy – the Houthi – decided to commemorate Oct. 7 by firing a ballistic missile at Israel. The projectile was brought down outside of Israeli airspace, but its firing shows they have not been deterred by heavy reprisals for previous launches.

Senate Minority Leader McConnell backs military response to Iran ballistic missile attack on Israel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as other lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, have called on the U.S. to either support or participate in retaliatory strikes against Iran for its unleashing of nearly 200 ballistic missiles against Israel on Oct. 1.

Read! Evangelical leader Mike Evans says ‘Time is now for Israel to attack Iran’

Friends of Zion Museum founder said the window of opportunity was currently open for Israel to retaliate against Iran over its ballistic missile strike on Oct. 1, but that it would rapidly shut, especially if the Biden-Harris administration is followed by a Harris-Walz one.

Watch: Trump visits the Ohel, resting place of the last Lubavitcher Rebbe

Donald Trump, with podcast host and conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro in tow, visited the grave of the last Chabad-Lubavitch Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, New York. He paid a personal prayer visit on the first anniversary of Oct. 7.

Erdogan accuses Israel of ‘planning to invade’ Turkey

Turkey’s Islamist dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan, used Oct. 7 to liken Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler, while also making a bizarre claim Jerusalem had eyes on Anatolia, wanting to make it part of “Greater Israel.”