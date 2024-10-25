President Donald Trump, now leading in polls of voters in swing states for this 2024 presidential election, has posted on social media a warning to anyone caught tampering with the vote this year.

He explained, “CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.

“We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”

The 2020 election, during the COVID-19 pandemic, was, in fact, influenced by outside forces never before seen, although the actual fraudulent ballots total probably was negligible.

Those influences included Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to hand out like candy $400 million plus to various local elections officials – mostly Democrats.

They then often used it to recruit voters in known Democrat districts, a help to the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign.

The other influence was more significant, and polling later showed it likely changed the result of the vote from President Trump to Biden.

In that scenario, the FBI and other government officials lied and said the Biden family scandals detailed in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were disinformation and should be suppressed by legacy media and social media outlets.

It was.

However, those scandals all proved to be factual eventually, long after the damage from the lies from the FBI had impacted voters nationwide.