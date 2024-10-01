Following Iran’s missile attack on Israel, a move that clearly vastly destabilized the Middle East and could even end up as the trigger for a World War III, a stunning report was released that suggested Joe Biden and Kamala Harris knew more about it than would have been expected.

In fact, the report from Caroline Glick of JNS said, “CH 14 reported that the U.S. and Iran are negotiating the scope of the strike so that the U.S. will be able to compel Israel not to retaliate.”

Ch 14 reported that the U.S. and Iran are negotiating the scope of the strike so that the U.S. will be able to compel Israel not to retaliate.

Get it?

The Biden-Harris administration is reportedly telling a U.S. enemy what level of assault against a U.S. ally is acceptable. — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) October 1, 2024

“Get it? The Biden-Harris administration is reportedly telling a U.S. enemy what level of assault against a U.S. ally is acceptable.”

Iran, of course, repeatedly has threatened to wipe Israel off the face of the earth, and has publicly stated its nuclear program is for that purpose.

Iran’s attack included hundreds of missiles launched against Israel, some of which were intercepted and some of which were not. Also dispatched were several gunmen to murder six people in a Jaffa train station, gunmen that Israel soon announced were “neutralized.”

Iran’s missiles, following its opening barrage, soon tapered off and the rogue Islamic regime announced its response had been delivered.

A commentary at Twitchy went directly to the point: “This reads a lot like the Biden administration, and by default Kamala Harris, is siding with Iran.”

So Harris sides with Iran. Not surprised.

America won’t stand for this treasonous regime — Ivy חַוָּה (@dramamommafree) October 1, 2024

The American people stand with Israel and their right to decide how best to defend their people. The US government has no right to to do what they are doing! There is NO ACCEPTABLE retaliation from Iran! — Karlene Robertson (@rob27894) October 1, 2024

Twitchy continued, “We’re not sure what’s scarier, Biden being in charge or NOBODY being in charge. Either way, this is not good. Not at all.”

300 missiles fired so far from Iran. All systems in Israel working hard to shoot them down, but a direct hit in Tel Aviv so far. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 1, 2024

Iran is done after this. They were probably hoping none got through. Well, they did, and it’s about to get real. pic.twitter.com/DJ4AsNYH2g — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 1, 2024