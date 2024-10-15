Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

U.S. President Joe Biden was said to be becalmed after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intimated Israel’s retaliation against Iran for its ballistic missile attack would not include strikes on non-military sites – including nuclear and energy targets.

Israel running low on interceptor missiles

The Financial Times reported Israel is facing a potential shortage of interceptor missiles as it bolsters air defenses against possible attacks from Iran and its proxies.

Rice: Bush administration erred in allowing Hamas to run in Palestinian Authority elections without disarming

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, who served in the second Bush administration between 2005-2009, admitted it was a mistake to allow Hamas to run in the 2006 Palestinian Authority legislative elections without first providing a commitment to disarm.

U.S. approves increased ballistic missiles to UAE

In the shadow of Iran’s threats to Gulf Arab states – particularly if they allow Israeli jets to fly through their air space to undertake an expected reprisal for Iran’s Oct. 1 attack on Israel – the U.S. has approved the sale of tactical ballistic missiles to the UAE.

VP Harris repeats debunked allegation Israel preventing Gaza aid getting through

Democratic presidential nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris repeated a claim the Israeli government has hindered food from entering northern Gaza since the beginning of October, despite evidence to the contrary.

WATCH: Amazon exec sparks outrage after wearing Israel-shaped necklace with Palestinian flag

Is Hezbollah running out of cash?

Voice of America reported on Friday that Hezbollah’s main cash source is the Al-Qard al-Hasan (AQAH) nonprofit, which has suffered several blows following Israeli airstrikes over the last few weeks.

Shin Bet head holds secret meeting with Egyptian counterpart on hostage deal

For the first time since late August, the director of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Ronen Bar met with Egypt’s intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamal in a secret Cairo meeting to discuss a way to reanimate the hostage negotiations.

Would-be Tel Aviv suicide bomber was directed by Hamas HQ in Turkey

Israel’s security services said on Tuesday that a would-be suicide bomber who planned to attack Tel Aviv in August – but who only succeeded in blowing himself up – was directed to do so by Hamas’ headquarters in Turkey.

#BREAKING Israel’s Security Services said a suicide bombing attack in Tel Aviv in August was directed by Hamas’ headquarters in Turkey — Guy Elster (@guyelster) October 15, 2024

Arab terrorist shoots dead one policeman, 4 others wounded on Route 4, armed passerby eliminates shooter

Around midday local time, reports emerged of a shooting terrorist attack on Israel’s Route 4, which runs through the middle of the country. One Israeli – a policeman – was killed at the scene, with 4 others wounded; an armed civilian – who volunteers as a paramedic, neutralized the terrorist.