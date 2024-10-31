One of the FBI whistleblowers whose work sparked the investigation into – and ultimate convictions of Hunter Biden on gun and tax charges – is facing a forced demotion or departure from his job, according to his lawyers who are charging the government with retaliation.

It is in Just the News that a lawyer for whistleblower Gary Shapley said a letter to his client ordering the job change is just continuing “retaliation” that began months ago when Shapely was passed over for a promotion.

Lawyer Tristan Leavitt, the chief of the Empower Oversight whistleblower center, said the federal whistleblower protection agency should take immediate action against the FBI.

Leavitt said the Office of Special Counsel “should issue an immediate stay while they conduct their investigation into the 4 promotions SSA Shapley has been passed over for since he blew the whistle, and provide a briefing to Congress on what they have done to date.”

He said, in the report, “It’s been 17 months since we filed with OSC about the first promotion the IRS passed over SSA Shapley for, and OSC has yet to issue any findings.”

BREAKING: New retaliation against SSA Shapley after Catherine Herridge’s story Less than an hour after @C__Herridge posted this story yesterday about the retaliation against the IRS whistleblowers, the IRS sent SSA Shapley this notice telling him he had 15 days to choose… https://t.co/ot92stM6pc pic.twitter.com/ESR123UERR — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) October 30, 2024

Just the News reported it was Shapley’s testimony that prompted Congress to change the course “of the Biden family corruption case and resulted in Hunter Biden’s felony convictions.”

The younger Biden faces sentencing in just weeks for multiple gun and tax violations.

The letter sent to Shapley, the report said, gave him an ultimatum to “accept a forced transfer, a demotion or leave the agency.”

Shapley has been a supervisory special agent in Chicago, and could face a forced transfer to Washington where he would be placed in a lower-level position, the report said.

The letter ordered, “You must indicate your intent by selecting one of the three options below. Please sign, date, and return this document to your manager and me no later than fifteen (15) calendar days from the date of this notice.”

The FBI claimed, in the letter, the orders were part of its agenda for “diversity of thought, breadth of experience, and technical and interpersonal expertise.”

Congress has questioned the FBI’s actions even after the agency claimed it was not engaging in retaliation.

The FBI, of course, in recent years has given evidence that it, in fact, is partisan. It interfered in the 2020 election against President Trump by falsely claiming to media organizations that the Biden scandals found in Hunter Biden’s laptop were disinformation, when it knew at the time they were accurate.

It also was involved in the investigations resulting from the false claims made against Trump during his first election, moves that handicapped his presidency. Some FBI agents at that time were accused of exchanging messages about how they would not allow Trump to be president.

Shapley, and fellow agent Joseph Ziegler, had testified to the House Ways and Means and Oversight Committees “that they witnessed irregularities and political interference in their efforts to probe and prosecute first son Hunter Biden for tax and other violations,” the report said.

It continued, “House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who led the Biden family investigation in Congress and played a major role in obtaining the whistleblowers’ evidence, told Just the News on Wednesday night he is deeply concerned by the new developments.”

Comer’s response: “Two brave IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, placed their careers on the line to blow the whistle and now the IRS is out for revenge. These whistleblowers made lawful, protected disclosures and exposed America’s two-tiered system of justice that allows the politically connected to operate above the law. Any retaliation against these two will not be tolerated and the House Oversight Committee will be calling on the IRS and the United States Office of Special Counsel to answer for this.”

Just the News summarized the Hunter Biden escapades: “Congressional committees ultimately corroborated the two agents’ claims with evidence and testimony and the controversy resulted in the termination of a sweetheart plea deal that would have spared Hunter Biden prison time for a variety of offenses. Hunter Biden subsequently stood trial and was convicted of felony gun charges in Delaware and pled guilty to tax crimes in California. He faces the possibility of prison time in a foreign business scandal that was originally portrayed as Russian disinformation but that ultimately proved a serious black eye for a Biden family that enriched itself with millions of dollars of money from Ukraine, China and other foreign countries while Joe Biden was vice president.”

The problem faced by the agents was the political interference as they were investigating the wrongdoing.