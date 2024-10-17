(PRENSA LATINA) – Guido Manini, presidential candidate of the Cabildo Abierto party, opposed the regulated sale of a new marijuana variety that is now available in Uruguayan pharmacies.

“It is criminal that the State to sell drugs,” Manini wrote on X after the launch of “Epsilon,” a marijuana variety with a THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of around 15 percent.

The political leader considered irresponsible the commercialization of drugs “of which there are no studies on the effects they will have on users.”