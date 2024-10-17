(PRENSA LATINA) – Guido Manini, presidential candidate of the Cabildo Abierto party, opposed the regulated sale of a new marijuana variety that is now available in Uruguayan pharmacies.
“It is criminal that the State to sell drugs,” Manini wrote on X after the launch of “Epsilon,” a marijuana variety with a THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of around 15 percent.
The political leader considered irresponsible the commercialization of drugs “of which there are no studies on the effects they will have on users.”
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!