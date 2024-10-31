SAN FRANCISCO, CA — A pair of local parents were in for a shock Halloween night after discovering a stray piece of candy in their child’s bag of needles.

According to Jim and Grace Kohler, the candy was not discovered until late Halloween night, after their son Ben had gotten home and was sorting through his haul of used hypodermic needles and shattered crack pipes.

“He dumped it all out on the kitchen table and we were just sort of poking through it all,” Jim recalls. “Then I caught a glimpse of a brown, red, and blue wrapper through the forest of used hypodermics — a Snickers. My heart just dropped. What kind of a psychopath would hand out this sugar-filled garbage to children? And how in the world are we supposed to dispose of it?”