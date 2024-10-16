(FAITHWIRE) — The Satanic Temple has opened a second telehealth abortion facility to provide what it describes as “religious abortion services,” describing the killing of unborn babies as part of its “destruction ritual.”

After first opening a clinic in New Mexico, TST announced it is expanding into the commonwealth of Virginia with its second 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week location, according to a press release about the new facility.

The organization, it should be noted, is not associated with the Church of Satan, founded in the 1960s by Anton LaVey. TST is not religiously tied to Satanism, but is an activist organization seeking to advance political and societal goals.