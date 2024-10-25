A federal judge has stunned officials in the state of Virginia with an order that they put a list of 1,600 people, removed from voter rolls under a state program that cracks down on election fraud, back on the voter rolls.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin promised an immediate appeal of the scheme that could undermine election integrity.

It is WRIC that reported on the ruling from a Joe Biden-appointed judge, District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, who claimed that Virginia’s state program to work on keeping its voter rolls clean was “systemic,” not “individual.”

Her claim is that because of her determination, the rolls were cleaned within 90 days of an election, and that’s in violation of the National Voter Registration Act.

It was the Biden administration, which has run a program of open borders for the nation for nearly four years now, removing obstacles that would prevent illegal aliens from simply walking onto U.S. land and taking advantage of the multitude of social and financial benefits programs, that sued the state for trying to remove those who are not eligible to vote.

Also participating in the lawsuit were leftist advocacy groups like the Virginia Coalition for Immigrant Rights, the League of Women Voters of Virginia. They claimed that state data showed those voter registrations were canceled by the state, as part of a “systemic” campaign.

The broadcast outlet explained a Protect Democracy email confirmed the judge “ordered that purged voters be added back to the rolls and that the state must send corrective mailings to those voters.”

Youngkin’s order requiring the updates of voter lists was based on a 2006 state law signed by Tim Kaine, a Democrat who then was the state’s governor.

He said that is not in violation of the federal statute.

“Let’s be clear about what just happened: only eleven days before a Presidential election, a federal judge ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 individuals–who self-identified themselves as noncitizens–back onto the voter rolls,” he said in a statement. “Almost all these individuals had previously presented immigration documents confirming their noncitizen status, a fact recently verified by federal authorities.”

He said lawyers are working to petition the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals immediately.

The report noted Ryan Snow, counsel with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which also promoted the noncitizens being on the voter rolls, oddly said, “All of the eligible voters who were wrongfully purged from the voter rolls will now be able to cast their ballots.”

Those suing claimed that eligible voters also were removed from the rolls.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said it was a “shameful, politically motivated stunt” by the Biden-Harris administration.

“It should never be illegal to remove an illegal voter,” he charged. “Yet, today a Court – urged by the Biden-Harris Department of Justice – ordered Virginia to put the names of non-citizens back on the voter rolls, mere days before a presidential election.”

The state program, in fact, has a guardrail that if people believe they are eligible, they can contest the evidence the state uses to determine they are not.

Just the News noted Miyares pointed out, “The Department of Justice pulled this shameful, politically motivated stunt 25 days before Election Day, challenging a Virginia process signed into law 18 years ago by a Democrat governor and approved by the Department of Justice in 2006.

“More concerning is the open practice by the Biden-Harris administration to weaponize the legal system against the enemies of so-called progress. That is the definition of lawfare. To openly choose weaponization over good process and lawfare over integrity isn’t democracy: it’s bullying, pure and simple, and I always stand up to bullies. In the meantime, I encourage every Virginian to exercise their right to vote. Rest assured, I will never stop fighting to preserve the integrity of our election process. The Commonwealth of Virginia will appeal this decision – all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary.”

