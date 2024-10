(DETROIT LAKES TRIBUNE) — DETROIT LAKES, Minnesota — A missionary from Detroit Lakes, Beau Shroyer , was killed in Angola, Africa, on Friday, Oct. 25, according to a notice from Lakes Area Vineyard Lead Pastor Troy Easton.

The notice, addressed to the Lakes Area Vineyard congregation, states that Shroyer was killed in an act of violence while doing mission work and that details about the incident remain unknown at this time.

Shroyer had a wife and five children.