Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Poll shows large majority of Israelis want ultra-Orthodox to be drafted into IDF

As the Swords of Iron war drags on into its second year – and the country comes under even greater economic pressure, a new poll shows Israelis overwhelmingly support Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) men being drafted into the IDF; and for evaders to face financial and criminal sanctions.

Hezbollah rocket strikes UNIFIL base, wounding 8 Austrian soldiers

Eight Austrian UNIFIL soldiers in Lebanon were injured when a missile struck their base in Nakura, likely fired by Hezbollah or an allied terrorist group. The incident comes following Israel’s exhortations for the United Nations to remove their ‘peacekeepers’ out of harm’s way.

Statement: This afternoon a rocket hit UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, setting a vehicle workshop on fire. Peacekeepers were not in bunkers at the time. While some peacekeepers suffered minor injuries, fortunately no one was seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/MuJ1sOEnQR — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) October 29, 2024

Israel eliminates deputy Radwan Force commander

An IAF strike Wednesday, in the area around Nabatieh in southern Lebanon killed the deputy Radwan Force commander Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi. He had advanced numerous terrorist attacks against Israel and oversaw strikes against IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, and his elimination further degrades Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” plan.

Floyd Mayweather visits Israel in solidarity mission

Former champion boxer Floyd Mayweather is visiting Israel, which he has done numerous times since Oct. 7, 2023. He paid a visit to a rehabilitation center where he offered help and encouragement to those soldiers wounded in the war.

WATCH:

U.K. teenager accused of murdering three girls at Taylor Swift dance party, now charged with possession of ‘al-Qaida training manual’

A British teenager of Rwandan extraction from Wales, Axel Rudakubana, who was charged with the stabbing murder of three young girls – aged, 6, 7, and 9 – at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in the northern town of Southport, has had two further terrorism charges added to his docket. One charge was for the possession of an al-Qaida training manual, and the other for the production of the toxin ricin.

Spain cancels contract to buy police ammunition from Israeli firm

Spain‘s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday it was canceling a contract to buy ammunition from an Israeli firm, widening a Spanish pledge not to sell weapons to Israel to include purchases too.

Counting the cost of war: Israel’s Defense Ministry says 12,000 IDF, security personnel treated for rehabilitation

Israel’s Defense Ministry released figures, which show some 12,000 IDF soldiers, as well as security personnel, have been wounded since the start of the Swords of Iron war. At least 900 injuries have taken place since the start of ground operations in Lebanon.

U.S. Marines drill with air defense system, integrating Iron Dome interceptors

The system tested is based on American radar and control systems, alongside Iron Dome interceptor missiles — known as Tamir — and portable launchers made by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and American contractor Raytheon.

Biden negotiators head to Middle East to try iron out Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

U.S. President Joe Biden dispatched Special Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein, deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser for energy and investment to try and seal a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, rumors of which have been circling for the last day or two.

Us envoys visit Israel to try get a Lebanon ceasefire An Israeli official tells The Times of Israel that senior advisers to US President Joe Biden Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein will travel to Israel today to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli… pic.twitter.com/HmiTf76eBs — Brian BJ (@iamBrianBJ) October 30, 2024

IDF chief warns Iran if it strikes Israel again, it’ll get hit with unseen capabilities, hit new targets in retaliation

IDF Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, sent a clear warning to Iran saying another ballistic missile strike on the Jewish state would incur retaliation showcasing new capabilities and hitting targets “set aside” during the previous strike on the Islamic Republic.

IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, hosted General Luciano Portolano, Chief of Italian Defense General Staff, as his official guest. pic.twitter.com/6A6QZltpyh — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Gallant: Hezbollah only has access to about 20% of its pre-war arsenal

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed Iran’s Lebanese terrorist proxy Hezbollah has lost approximately 80% of its pre-war capabilities, and are unable to launch large-scale barrages of rockets or missiles due to the IDF’s disruption of its senior leadership.