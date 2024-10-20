Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday hammered the national news media for twisting remarks by former President Trump regarding potentially dangerous actions by the “enemy from within” on Election Day, wrongly insinuating that Trump would deploy the U.S. military against his political enemies.

“No surprise this week to see the media critique and misread my exclusive interview with President Trump last weekend when he responded to my question about whether outside agitators would emerge to create chaos on Election Day, should it appear that Trump was winning,” Bartiromo said on her “Sunday Morning Futures” broadcast.

“Instead, most media outlets cut out my question entirely to suggest Trump wanted the military to take down his political enemies.”



As WND reported last week, Bartiromo asked the ex-commander in chief if he expected chaos on Election Day this Nov. 5.

“No, not from the side that votes for Trump,” the Republican presidential nominee responded at the time.

Bartiromo continued: “But I’m just wondering if these outside agitators will start the up on Election Day. Let’s say you win. Let’s remember, you’ve got 50,000 Chinese nationals in this country in the last couple of years. There are people on the terrorist watch list, 350 in the last couple of years. Like you said, 13,000 murderers and 15,000 rapists. What are you expecting? Joe Biden said he doesn’t think it’s going to be a peaceful Election Day.”

Trump explained: “Well, he doesn’t have any idea what’s happening, he spends most of his day sleeping.

“I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within. Not even the people that have come in and are destroying our country. By the way, totally destroying our country, the towns, the villages, they’re being inundated.

“But I don’t think they’re the problem in terms of Election Day. I think the bigger problem are the the people from within.

“We have some very bad people, we have some sick people, radical-left lunatics, and I think they’re … and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard or, if really necessary, by the military. Because they can’t let that happen.”

Now, Bartiromo is slamming those who took Trump’s comments out of context.

“Following my interview,” she explained, “Democrats and many mainstream media outlets constructed their own political narrative without including the full context of the Q&A about outside agitators on Election Day. Among the media outlets that ran misleading headlines, NPR, Vanity Fair, the Guardian, many others.”

She then aired a montage of left-leaning TV news outlets who perverted the president’s remarks:

“In a Fox News interview, the former president also suggested using the military to go after what he called the enemy from within on Election Day.”

“It comes as former President Trump is employs increasingly inflammatory rhetoric and suggesting using the military against what he describe asked as domestic enemies.”

“We’re at the point where he’s saying I’m going to use the National Guard and the military to take my political enemies out of the country.”

“I’m talking about Donald Trump saying that he wants to use the National Guard and the military to go after the left. That’s what he’s saying.”

“On the campaign trail, Trump this weekend stepping up his anti-immigrant rhetoric and suggesting he might use the military against, quote, radical left lunatics on Election Day.”

An astonished Bartiromo noted: “Here I was specifically asking him about the idea of outside agitators coming out, creating chaos on Election Day should it appear that he was winning. And here, I mean, the media the did not even include my question.

“It was amazing. Outlet after outlet, they took out my question on outside agitators entirely and they just ran him talking about Adam Schiff or the enemy within and getting the National Guard. That’s what I was referring to and that was just really so incredible to me. They all did it. Every one of them.”

Joining Bartiromo for analysis was Eric Trump, son of the former president, who said, “I’ve lived this for 10 years.

“It started with the dirty dossier where they made us the most unthinkable things about my father. Then they went to the Russia hoax, and that hung over my father’s presidency for a three-year period of time.

“They they tried to to impeach him the first time. Then they went after Brett Kavanaugh, then they tried to impeach him the second time. Then they raided his home, they raided Melania’s closet, they raided Barron’s room.

“Then they tried to take him off the ballot in Colorado. Then they tried to take him off the ballot in Maine. then they weaponized every A.G. and D.A. in Atlanta, in New York, in Washington, D.C., to go after my father. Then you had Paige and Strzok and Comey. You had me getting 111 subpoenas.

“You had them ban him from Twitter, ban him from Facebook, ban him from Instagram. I mean, where do you want me to stop? That’s exactly what my father’s talking about, that’s the enemy within. You see ABC, ’60 Minutes,’ they literally take Kamala Harris interviews and they edit them. They edit them to make her sound intelligent, to make her sound smart when she totally botches the questions.

“I mean, between the censorship and the legal lawfare and the political lawfare and the corruption and the weaponization of every political institution, there are tremendous enemies within. And there’s not a single person, Maria, watching this right now, there’s not a single people who haven’t felt the degradation of our government and our system and our country under these people.”

