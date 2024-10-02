South Korea has unveiled one of the largest ballistic missiles in the world and other weapons capable of penetrating deep underground bunkers within North Korea.

During its Armed Forces Day ceremony, South Korean President Yoon Suk Teol told thousands of military troops in Seoul it would be the end of the North Korean regime if they attempted to use nuclear weapons against South Korea, according to the Independent.

“If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will face the resolute and overwhelming response of our military and the South Korea-U.S. alliance … That day will be the end of the North Korean regime … The North Korean regime must abandon the delusion that nuclear weapons will protect them,” Yoon said.

#SouthKorea:

At a military parade to mark the 76th anniversary of the South Korean armed forces, Seoul unveiled a new ballistic missile, the Hyunmoo-5, with a warhead of up to 9 tons. The missile is designed to destroy deeply buried command posts. pic.twitter.com/sZ0JqXuAIo — OSINT Expert (@OsintExperts) October 1, 2024

On display were approximately 340 weapons systems and military equipment, including a Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile which carries around eight tons of a conventional warhead and is able to reach underground bunkers 100 meters deep in North Korea.

“Our government will build on the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance to further strengthen the security cooperation of South Korea, the US and Japan … The only way to secure peace is through enhancing our strength,” Yoon said.

South Korea unveils its most powerful missile, which could reach North Korea’s underground bunkershttps://t.co/uJTEaE89tq pic.twitter.com/GLugfyqdJA — Guy Elster (@guyelster) October 1, 2024

According to the Korea Herald, Yoon further stated the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. has been “upgraded” to a “nuclear-based alliance,” after he and U.S. President Joe Biden signed an agreement in 2023.

During the ceremony, Yoon further noted South Korea has been on a peaceful path since the end of the Korean War in 1953, but added North Korea “insists on continuing down the path of regression.”

Recently, North Korea has increased its aggressive posturing towards its neighbor to the south, launching 18 ballistic missiles simultaneously in May.

North Korea launched 18 ballistic missiles simultaneously pic.twitter.com/PngZeQzTho — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) May 31, 2024

During a visit to North Korea by Russian President Vladmir Putin in June, a deal was struck between the two nations, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reportedly supplied with long-range nuclear missile technology in exchange for artillery.

Update: “North Korea expects to receive long-range nuclear missile technology from Russia in exchange for the supply of artillery shells!” – US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell pic.twitter.com/j5RHBGRdVE — US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) June 26, 2024

Video from North Korea this morning showing the scale of the rapidly expanding arms industry there as focus switches to development of tactical missiles. Kim’s partnership with Putin should never have been allow to happen. pic.twitter.com/XKnAubKcvq — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) May 15, 2024

Reuters reported North Korea had recently tested ballistic missiles capable of carrying a “super-large warhead,” to improve weapons capabilities. Kim reportedly stated the tests are a necessity because of “outside threats.”

This week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Pyongyang’s U.N. representative Kim Song told the delegation North Korea would not give up its nuclear weapons, regardless of who is in the White House.

Song accused the U.S. and its “followers” of being confrontational and oppressive towards North Korea.

“Whoever takes office in the U.S., we will only deal with the state entity called the U.S., not the mere administration … Likewise, any U.S. administration will have to face the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea], which is different from what the U.S. used to think … When it comes to national prestige, we will never bargain over it with anyone for it was gained through the bloody struggle of the entire Korean people,” Song said.

According to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, North Korea currently has 50 stored nuclear warheads in its possession as of June 2024.

“North Korea continues to prioritize its military nuclear programme as a central element of its national security strategy. SIPRI estimates that the country has now assembled around 50 warheads and possesses enough fissile material to reach a total of up to 90 warheads, both significant increases over the estimates for January 2023,” the report states.