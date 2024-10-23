There’s no doubt that a morality foreign to America’s Judeo-Christian foundation and longtime adherence is afoot on its shores today.

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration has made transgenderism, including the bodily mutilation of minors, and abortion, the lucrative industry of killing the unborn, among its top priorities.

Further, the administration routinely has orchestrated attacks on followers of the faith, sending grandmothers to prison because of their actions in pursuit of protecting the unborn, and trying to force Christian ministries to fund abortion.

So it’s not a surprise that President Donald Trump, who has promised to reverse many of the Biden-Harris agenda points, would be considered by some to be the choice closer to God’s desires for America than the Democrat nominee, Harris.

But now some speculation by witches, who have made their presence known on social media sites, is spurring that conversation.

They, in fact, are complaining about “some kind of protection” around Trump, making it so they cannot cast spells on him.

Trump himself has acknowledged that circumstance, especially concerning his escape from an assassin’s bullet weeks ago. The bullet nicked his ear, causing it to bleed. But he explains that had he not turned his head at that very instant to look at a poster on stage at his rally, he likely would have died.

Reddit “Witches” are trying to cast spells on Trump but they’re upset because he has “some kind of protection around him.” pic.twitter.com/WdCaAsUTtH — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 22, 2024

Online, “WitchesVsPatriarchy” complained, “Some other witches have mentioned that doing spells directly against tRump (sic) are not as effective as we might hope as he seems to have some kind of protection around him.”

So the recommendation is to do spells “to help Kamala & the Democrats.”

A report at Modernity News said, “A post on the far-left website appeared in a subreddit called ‘WitchesVsPatriarchy’ and features one of the witches bemoaning the fact that their spells aren’t working on the Donald.”

The report suggests Trump already “lives in their deranged heads rent free” because they want no more attention given to him, while giving him more attention.

WND reported Trump publicly thanked God for allowing him to escape that assassin’s bullet, at the recent Al Smith Charity Dinner in Manhattan.

He said, “You don’t hear about the American Dream anymore. We’re going to make it possible for them to have that dream again. This is a very religious evening to me. It really is. It represents so much. My sister was someone who loved the (Catholic) Church and gave to the Church. The cardinal knew that.

“Having recently, myself, survived two assassination attempts—yes, I survived. I have a chart that went down to the right. Fortunately, I looked at it. It’s my all-time favorite piece of paper. It went down, and I looked to the right, and I said, ‘Was that luck? Was that God?’ I think it was God that did that. I really do.”

Further, columnist Wayne Allyn Root bluntly said Trump has been chosen by God.

“He’s not perfect. He’s not a god. He’s a human, although I believe super-human. But Trump is clearly chosen by God for this role, at this time and place – to save America and make America great again,” he explained in a commentary.

“Like the heroes of the Bible, Trump is a courageous warrior, with a killer instinct, perhaps you might call him a Barbarian, chosen by God to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! And to protect our country, our values, and our childrens’ future.”

Root is author of multiple books and has a television show, “The ROOT Reaction” on Real America’s Voice TV, as well as a weekend program.

His comments, he explains, are being repeated from 2016. But they are never more true than now, he said.

On social media, Trump said, “There’s something going on. I mean, perhaps it’s God wanting me to be president, to save this country. Nobody knows.”

Donald Trump tells the story about how he almost lost his life on Saturday, says he will never tell the story again because it’s too painful. You are witnessing history. Less than a week ago, this man was a quarter inch from death. Today, he is giving the most… pic.twitter.com/1qbO1dZH9d — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 19, 2024