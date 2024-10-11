(INSIDE THE MAGIC) – In a groundbreaking development for the Star Wars universe, the franchise has reportedly introduced its first transgender stormtrooper character, Sister. The character, whose armor is painted in the pink and blue colors of the transgender flag, debuted in the recently released book “Star Wars: The Secrets of the Clone Troopers.”

This move marks a significant step toward inclusivity within the iconic sci-fi saga, though it has also stirred controversy among its fanbase. Since going viral online, comments have exploded with reactions to this controversial character.

Sister’s first mention appeared in the 2022 novel A Queen’s Hope, where she was referenced without much detail. The character gained more recognition later through fan art that envisioned her appearance. Now, her story and official image have been incorporated into the official Star Wars lore, solidifying her place in the galaxy.