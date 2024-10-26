Topline: The State of New York has spent $40 million on its County-Wide Shared Service Initiative, which appears to exist for the explicit purpose of eliminating taxpayer savings.

Key facts: The program was established in 2017 to encourage small towns and villages to combine their local services and save money.

Two neighboring counties might merge their court systems, for example, or move their human resources departments into a shared office space and split the rent.

That’s when New York State steps in with “matching funds.” Localities send a report of how much money they saved, and the state sends them a cash reward.