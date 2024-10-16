A new case report published at Science Direct reveals that three veterans of America’s military, all men who decided they were women, got cancer, and that may have been the result of the chemicals they ingested as part of their “transition.”

The transgender agenda, one of two major ideologies being pushed onto America by the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, the other being abortion for all, is misleading at best, as scientifically transgenderism cannot happen.

The fact of being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level, and no chemicals or surgical mutilations actually change that.

The report identified the cancer victims as men who decided they would live as females, and they took estrogen.

“Estrogens, acting through multiple pathways, have been associated with development of thyroid cancer,” the report said.

It continued, “Gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) with estradiol is a cornerstone of treatment of transgender women, but thyroid cancer has been associated with estrogens. Clinicians should be aware of this and discuss it with transgender women—in the context of limited data on thyroid cancer in this population—to eliminate health disparities.”

It confirmed, “Estrogens may be associated with an increased risk; the implications for transgender women, who use estrogen for gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT), are unclear.”

The report was based on case studies of “3 transgender female veterans.”

All were diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer after taking “some form of estrogenic GAHT prior to the diagnosis…”

The report said, “Thyroid cancer prevalence in the transgender female population is not yet well-established. These 3 transgender female veterans each had risk factors associated with cancer development. Based on limited existing data, it is conceivable but not clear that GAHT treatment could have impacted their course.”

It warned, “Clinicians should also be aware that patients may be receiving hormonal therapy from nontraditional sources with unforeseen and unknown associated risks.”

A report in the Daily Mail explained, “The experts suggested that the estrogen in the gender-affirming drugs may have led to malignant cells in the thyroid growing, which could lead to cancerous tumors or benign masses becoming cancerous.”

It reported, “Figures from Defense Health Agency show that in the past three years, $17.5 million in taxpayer money was spent on psychotherapy for trans service people and $1.5 million went towards hormone drugs. A further $7.6 million funded gender-affirming surgeries, including facial tweaks to make a recruit more masculine or feminine, and the removal or creation of breasts and genitals.”

The report cited the multiple negative complications reported by men who say they are women: organ injuries, abnormal growths, psychiatric disorders, product issues, nervous system disorders and more. Fifty-four percent of the reactions were serious including one death in the study cited.

For women who say they are men, complications included the same list of factors, but 88% were serious and there were two deaths.