Joe Biden’s many decades as a Washington insider, a politician playing to the power brokers, already is established.

So is his obvious physical and mental decline during his presidency, to the point his own party threw him under the bus and hand-picked Kamala Harris to take over, even though he had won some 14 million primary votes and she got none.

He’s being ostracized by his own party now, avoided by Harris and her campaign power brokers, and ignored by historians who probably ultimately will determine his presidency failed.

All that’s according to a new commentary at Revolver.news, one that offers him a single move that could make him an icon in Democrat politics.

The commentary explains, “It’s not much fun being old Joe Biden these days. The ‘most powerful man in the world’ is languishing in obscurity. He is ignored by the press, forgotten by the public, shunned by his party, and avoided by his own supposedly handpicked successor. Whatever happens two weeks from now, Biden will be quickly shunted off into the wastebin of history, joining John Tyler, Franklin Pierce, and various other 19th-century trivia answers on the embarrassing list of U.S. presidents to be toppled by their own party before even getting to run for reelection. He will, beyond doubt, be remembered as a failed president.”

But, it suggested, “Joe Biden has exactly one outside-the-box way to flip the script and head into the sunset, if not triumphant, then at least with some dignity intact: Officially endorse Donald Trump for president.”

The reputation-saving recommendation continued, “Imagine if Biden publicly admitted his party had gone astray—that it had become far too focused on racial grievance, identity politics, and waging war against the historic American nation—and that this was now undercutting all the reasons he originally became a Democrat. Imagine if Biden said America needed a border and he was tired of his own party making it impossible. Imagine if Biden said the Democrat Party was better 30 years ago. Overnight, Biden’s role would change. He would be the man who ignited a centrist Democratic rebirth, rather than the confused old man watching confused as his party marches off a cliff.”

The commentary openly admitted some of its goal was to put Donald Trump in the White House.

And while improbable, it said, such a move by Biden would not be a “bad shot.”

“Joe Biden didn’t step aside of his own accord. Instead, he was betrayed and ripped apart by the members of his own party, who stabbed him in the back and destroyed him when he was at his most vulnerable. Biden’s own party looked at the man who led them to victory against Donald Trump and decided to put him down like a sick family dog (Nancy Pelosi playing the role of Kristi Noem in this scenario). Biden insisted for weeks that he would not be leaving, but his allies refused to listen, only responding with ever-stronger escalations and pressure tactics,” the commentary said.

His actual withdrawal from the race, it explained, “was nasty, brutal, and unpleasant. It was humiliating. But worst of all, it’s what Joe Biden will be remembered for most, absent any change.”

That’s why Biden should consider “what a change he could make.”

“Kamala’s polls are sagging. Her early vote advantage is disappearing. Prediction markets have shifted from 50/50 to a nearly 2:1 advantage for Donald Trump. Driven by some hidden desperation, her campaign has abruptly pivoted from avoiding all interviews to granting as many as possible, with expected results,” it said.

Already, the report noted some are saying the Democrats should have stuck with Joe.

It noted the possibility that Joe Biden eventually could die while son Hunter Biden, already convicted on felonies and facing more at trial, is behind bars.

However, “Trump is magnanimous and prefers finding reasons to bury the hatchet. Just look at how he has turned former rivals like RFK Jr. and Ted Cruz into allies, just to take a couple prominent examples.”

“Donald Trump is the exact kind of person who might reward an unexpected gesture of unity from Joe Biden by commuting the sentence of Biden’s son—let the country move on from bitter criminal prosecutions of presidential candidates and their family members.”

By endorsing Trump, it said, Joe Biden “instead of feebly leaving office in embarrassed defeat” would be “taking a parting shot at the people who disgraced him.”

Joe Biden wears a “Trump 2024” hat. Yes, this is real. pic.twitter.com/pFExYjrGhP — The Digital Cowboy (@TXDigitalCowboy) September 11, 2024

HOLY SHT Mark Halperin just exposed how Nancy Pelosi blackmailed Joe Biden into dropping out‼️ Gunther Eagleman

CherokeeOwl pic.twitter.com/6gAeCMMrsf — Salty Texan (@texan_maga) October 16, 2024

Kamala is incapable of producing a single coherent thought without a script. Her latest word salad on Israel: pic.twitter.com/dKHFA4BVrw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 6, 2024

“What if Joe Biden was the better candidate all along?” (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/ilDyghJhS8 — The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2024