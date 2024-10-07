The Biden-Harris regime has lost a key battle in its agenda to impose an abortion-on-demand ideology on states, with the Supreme Court declining to take up the administration’s case that demanded an endorsement of what Democrats and other leftists insist are emergency abortions.

The dispute involved the abortion rules in Texas, which ban most procedures and is one of the strictest definitions in the country.

Abortion promoters have claimed that the federal emergency medical services law requires physicians to perform abortions, whether they want to or not, under certain circumstances.

The Supreme Court, without comment, let stand allow a lower court’s ruling that bars those procedures that violate state law.

The lower court ruling, which now stands, said hospitals cannot be required to provide abortion if they are in violation of state law.

Biden and Harris in this case and in another involving a similar law in Idaho had claimed that the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act trumped any state law that imposed what they thought were limits on emergency abortions.

The Democrats wanted the high court to toss that lower court ruling, claiming hospitals are required under federal law to do abortions.

The justices had dismissed the Idaho case just weeks ago, and the result there was that lower courts allowed emergency abortions to resume while the state’s challenge continues.

The pro-abortion agenda in the White House had cited a Texas Supreme Court ruling that said physicians are not required to wait until a woman’s life is in immediate danger to provide an abortion legally.

But the state explained that its law, unlike Idaho’s, contains an exception for the health of a pregnant patient.

A report from CBS explained the decision “leaves in place a lower court decision that blocked the federal government from enforcing guidance it issued to hospitals notifying them that they must provide emergency abortions if the health of the mother is at risk.”

The move has been one of a multitude by Biden and Harris to push for vast expansions of America’s lucrative abortion industry. They’ve often done this not by changing the law, but by manipulating “rules” and “regulations” to impose an abortion-for-all ideology.

In this case, the regime used the rules issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. which told states in 2022 that if a state abortion law does not include the abortion promotions they want, it was preempted by federal law.

“In the Idaho case, the Supreme Court’s decision indicated that the majority believed the court intervened too early. The justices did not address the underlying question of whether the federal law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, trumps near-total bans in certain circumstances,” the CBS report said.

The Democrats abortion promotion was triggered by the Supreme Court’s decision to throw out the faulty 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that “created” a “right” to abortion federally.

That decision returned governance of the billion dollar abortion industry to the states, and since then, some two dozen have adopted laws to reduce the abortion free-for-all Biden and Harris have endorsed.

When the federal demand for emergency abortions was issued, Texas sued.

At the district court, a judge sided with Texas and blocked the Biden-Harris demands, ruling that hospitals cannot be forced to do abortion in violation of state law.

The report said, “The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit upheld that order, ruling that EMTALA ‘does not govern the practice of medicine’ or mandate physicians to terminate pregnancies when it is the necessary stabilizing treatment for a medical emergency.”

IN recent months the issue has been raised several times when women died, allegedly after not getting an abortion immediately and locally. However, those cases have been misrepresented in media outlets, as the women were suffering from conditions that were legally treatable at the time they suffered side effects from the abortion drugs.