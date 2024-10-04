Joe Biden, whose mental failings were spotlighted weeks ago during a presidential debate with President Donald Trump, soon after was thrown under the bus by Democrat party elites.

Instead, they announced that Kamala Harris, who never got a single primary vote, would be their presidential nominee this year.

Now Biden has thrown a curve back at them.

By stating he’s “Back in.”

In a comment that appears to have been a jest, he was asked at a White House briefing, “Do you reconsider dropping out of the race?”

And he said, “Back in.”

While that more than likely was in jest, his other comments at the briefing certainly will cause trouble for Harris, even if they were not intended to.

It’s because she’s running on a “new” way forward, and has been trying desperately to distance herself from some of Biden’s failures, like the catastrophe on the southern border, and 21% inflation.

In fact, she recently posed for a photo op by a part of a border wall, a project done by President Donald Trump, a project she earlier called a “medieval vanity project.”

Now the Trump campaign has confirmed that “Biden is Kamala. Kamala is Biden.”

In other words, if elected, Harris would do much of the same that Biden has done for four years: including radical campaigns for abortion and transgenderism, inflation (under Biden more than 21%, and more.

Biden made it clear he agrees with the GOP on that.

The campaign said, “Kamala, who spent years covering for Biden’s obvious cognitive decline, has done everything she can to try and distance herself from the failed Harris-Biden record — and Crooked Joe Biden won’t stand for it. At 2:04 p.m. ET, Kamala took the stage in Detroit for a campaign stop aimed at shoring up her hemorrhaging union support. At 2:06 p.m. ET, Biden (or whatever’s left of him) shuffled into the press briefing room for the first time of his presidency — ensuring the eyes of the world were on him, not Kamala.

“Biden used the opportunity to tie Kamala to his disastrous record once and for all: ‘We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws … she was a major player in everything we’ve done.’ Biden wanted to make it crystal clear that Kamala is tethered to every single one of his failures — and it worked. Kamala can run, but she certainly can’t hide from the Harris-Biden record of failure.”

Biden says he is in “constant contact” with Kamala Harris. “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws [that resulted in record high inflation]. She’s a major player in everything we’ve done.” Biden is Kamala. Kamala is Biden. pic.twitter.com/3OGmmPKYv2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

Biden, in fact, was asked about the recent crises for the U.S.: the hurricane, the Middle East the dockworkers strike.

How much does he work with Kamala?

“I’m in constant contact with her. She’s aware of uhm uhm singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws being employed now. She was a major player in everything we’ve done, including passage of legislation which we were told we could never pass … her staff is in a lock with mine,” Biden said.

.