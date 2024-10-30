Vice President Kamala Harris claimed she did not support the use of taxpayer funds to provide sex-change procedures for criminals Monday, even though she boasted about supporting efforts to provide them in the past.

The Trump campaign has run ads featuring Harris discussing how she pushed for transgender prisoners to receive sex changes, one of which featured discussions by Charlamagne Tha God expressing his opposition to those policies. DJ Envy, a co-host of the “Breakfast Club”, asked Harris about the ads.

WATCH:



“In the ads he’s saying that, you know, Kamala Harris wants to spend taxpayers’ money for sex changes in jails,” DJ Envy asked Harris. “He spent millions and millions dollars on, like Charlemagne said, having him and myself in it. How do you answer that, for people that don’t know what, and what is the real news when it comes to that?”

“Well, first of all, to your point, he has spent tens of millions of dollars trying to hit me with a bunch of disinformation and misinformation on this, and he’s living in a glass house because the policies he’s speaking about in terms of those surgeries were also his policies,” Harris claimed. “And the reality of it is that also those ads relate to two people.”

Harris described how she worked “behind the scenes” to provide prisoners access to the procedures at taxpayer expense during a 2019 press conference and called for providing sex-change procedures for transgender illegal immigrants at taxpayer expense in a 2019 questionnaire from the American Civil Liberties Union during her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 that CNN resurfaced.

COMING TO A TV NEAR YOU… pic.twitter.com/FoYIoEgVGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024

“It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition,” Harris wrote.

“I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained,” Harris added. “Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment.”

In New Hampshire, 54% of voters said they would be less likely to support a candidate who backs allowing men to play in women’s sports.

