The tension between Taiwan and China continues to simmer, as the island nation’s president is warning China. on the occasion of a celebrations day, it will protect the sovereignty of Taiwan and resist Chinese rule.

The national day celebrations mark 113 years since the establishment of the Republic of China – Taiwan’s official name – after the overthrowing the Qing Dynasty in 1911 and permanently relocating to Taiwan after the Chinese Communists, under the rule of Mao Zedong, took power in mainland China in 1949.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, who is viewed by China as a “dangerous separatist,” said during his national day speech on Thursday he will stand against annexation by China and any encroachment into Taiwan’s territory, according to Aljazeera.

Lai told crowds gathered for the celebration Taiwan is “not subordinate” to China, and added it has no rights to govern Taiwan.

“The Republic of China has already put down roots in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, and it is not subordinate to the People’s Republic of China. On this land, democracy and freedom are growing and thriving. The People’s Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan. The 23 million people of Taiwan, now more than ever, must reach out our branches to embrace the future. As president, my mission is to ensure that our nation endures and progresses, and to unite the 23 million people of Taiwan. I will also uphold the commitment to resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty,” Lai said.

Lai added he wants security, prosperity, peace and stability for the region and across the world.

“We hope that China will live up to the expectations of the international community, that it will apply its influence and work with other countries towards helping to bring peace in Ukraine and the Middle East … We hope that it will take up its international responsibilities, and along with Taiwan, contribute to peace, security, and prosperity of the region and the globe,” Lai said.

Lai added the world is in an era where the international landscape is becoming increasingly chaotic, and noted despite this, Taiwan will become more calm, more confident, and stronger.

In response, China’s Foreign Ministry accused Lai of escalating tensions, with spokesperson Mao Ning stating Lai is “stubborn” and called his intentions “sinister.”

“William Lai’s speech deliberately severed the historical connection between two sides of the [Taiwan] Strait, reiterated non-jurisdiction, and insisted on sovereignty. He sold the fallacy of Taiwan independence in various ways. It again exposed his stubborn stand of Taiwan independence and sinister intention of raising tensions in the Taiwan Strait to seek political gain. There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. The government of the PRC is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China,” Mao said.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, China arrested four Taiwanese citizens at an Apple iPhone factory run by Foxconn in Zhengzhou, the company’s largest assembly line.

China exercised their Corporate Detention policy by detaining 4 Taiwanese Employees working in Foxconn’s iPhone plant in Zhengzhou https://t.co/ifAvGqh8fv pic.twitter.com/Gy7gS0GkCy — Patently Apple (@PatentlyApple) October 10, 2024

The report notes the quartet were allegedly arrested for breach of trust, however, the Taiwan Mainland Affairs council called the allegations “bizarre” and stated detaining workers could hinder investment confidence in China, if it is found the arrests were not justified.

Taiwanese workers in mainland China have become a target of the Chinese Communist Party, who recently announced new measures to target what they perceive as “Taiwan independence diehards,” and has threatened these Taiwanese “separatists” with the death penalty.

Taiwan News reported this week Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense had announced the Chinese sent a total of 27 military fighter jets into Taiwanese territory, with 19 crossing into Taiwan’s airspace. A further sox Chinese naval ships sailed around Taiwan.

“So far this month China has sent 44 military aircraft and 15 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan,” the report states.

Ahead of Lai’s national day address, China reiterated on Wednesday that it opposes the sales of arms from the U.S., after U.S. President Joe Biden approved $567 million towards Taiwan’s defense.

“What needs stressing is that arming Taiwan is encouraging Taiwan independence, and Taiwan independence means war,” the Chinese Ministry of Defense said.

China has been using every possible means to cause “chaos,” a Taiwan source said ahead of a keynote speech on Thursday by President Lai Ching-te, as the island reported more Chinese warplanes in the run-up to its national day. https://t.co/97d8rMnZae — The Japan Times (@japantimes) October 10, 2024