A federal judge has delivered a stunning blow to a teacher’s agenda to teach very young students that they could be transgender.

The lessons were delivered by a first-grade teacher, Megan Williams, in the Mt. Lebanon School District in Pennsylvania.

Without notifying parents she pushed the kids into a non-curricular lesson about transgenderism, and shockingly informed them that their parents guessed about their being male or female when they were born – and their parents could have been wrong.

The court decided for the three mothers who brought the case, Carmilla Tatel, Stacy Dunn and Gretchen Melton, and awarded them nominal damages for the constitutional rights violations by the teacher and district.

“A teacher instructing first-graders and reading books to show that their parents’ beliefs about their children’s gender identity may be wrong directly repudiates parental authority,” the court wrote in its opinion. “The heart of parental authority on matters of the greatest importance within their own family is undermined when a teacher tells first-graders their parents may be wrong about whether the student is a boy or a girl.”

The court noted the school refused even to provide parents notification, or opt-out options, for the extremist ideology that the teacher was presenting and in doing so violated the U.S. Constitution.

The judge found, “In elementary school, it is constitutionally impermissible for a school to provide teachers with the unbridled discretion to determine to teach about a noncurricular topic—transgender identity—and not to provide notice and opt out rights based on parents’ moral and religious beliefs about transgender instruction, while providing notice and opt out rights for other sensitive secular and religious topics.”

Vincent Wagner, a lawyer for ADF, which has fought this type of dispute over and over, said, “Parents have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their children. School districts violate that right by leaving parents out of key decisions about their own children. The school district here failed to notify these parents about instruction their young elementary schoolers would receive on the sensitive topic of gender identity.

“Worse, it instructed these kids that their parents might be wrong about whether they were boys or girls—striking at the heart of parents’ role in forming their children’s identity. Parents’ fundamental, constitutional right to make decisions about how to raise their children includes the right to the information they need to make those decisions.”

Wagner added, “Without notice and a real chance to opt their children out of instruction like this, parents can’t exercise their constitutional rights. We are grateful the district court protected the rights of parents to receive information and be able to make good decisions for their children.”

The judge explained, “This case is about the extent of constitutional rights of parents of young children in a public elementary school to notice and the ability to opt their young children out of noncurricular instruction on transgender topics. A first-grade teacher, without providing notice or opt outs, decided to observe Transgender Awareness Day by reading noncurricular books and presenting noncurricular gender identity topics to her students. During that classroom presentation, the teacher told her students ‘parents make a guess about their children’s – when children are born, parents make a guess whether they’re a boy or a girl. Sometimes parents are wrong.'”

The judge noted the children’s “confusion” after the teacher’s indoctrination.

The transgender agenda, in fact, has been a primary goal of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, as they have promoted transgenderism in multiple ways and through multiple programs, sometimes simply re-writing various rules for the federal government in order to promote the belief, unscientific though it may be, that boys can become girls and vice versa.

The facts are that a percentage of children experience an uncertainty about their sexual identity and bodies while growing up, called gender dysphoria. Also fact is that, if left alone, a huge majority of those children resolve themselves comfortably in their physical sex after time.

The judge pointed out the obvious: “Here, the parents assert the teacher, by reading noncurricular books and instructing their young children, without notice or the ability to opt out, that parents make guesses about their children’s gender at birth and may be wrong violates their constitutional rights. How to resolve whether the teacher’s beliefs or the parents’ beliefs are correct would be beyond the ability of most first graders.”

He disposed of a long list of motions in the case and found against the district and Williams, awarding the parents “nominal damages of $1.00” on multiple counts.

Further, his ruling outlined actions for the future: “Absent a compelling governmental interest, parents have a constitutional right to reasonable and realistic advance notice and the ability to opt their elementary-age children out of noncurricular instruction on transgender topics and to not have requirements for notice and opting out for those topics that are more stringent than those for other sensitive topics.”