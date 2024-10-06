President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, twelve weeks after he survived an assassination attempt by a deranged leftist who managed to shoot Trump and three others, killing one.

When President Trump arrived in Butler, PA he met the Comperatore family.

Corey Comperatore, a retired firefighter, was murdered by the would-be assassin at the July rally. Corey dove on top of his family to protect them when he was killed by the young, deranged murderer.

Today Trump greeted Corey’s family at the rally.

During the rally the tens of thousands of supporters held a moment of silence and then opera singer Christopher Maccio graced the audience with a beautiful rendition of “Ave Maria.”

At the end of the rally, Christopher closed the ceremonies singing, “How Great Thou Art” to the crowd of thousands.

This was just sensational!

Video via William Wolfe.

Beautiful rendition of “How Great Thou Art” at Trump rally in Butler, PA

pic.twitter.com/ucvWcWVpbx — William Wolfe (@William_E_Wolfe) October 5, 2024

Kamala Harris, the alternative to Trump, invited Megan Thee Stallion to perform at her Atlanta rally.

Megan Thee Stallion then sang “Body” a song about casual sex with her backup dancers twerking.

Kamala Harris’ handlers just trotted out talentless rapper Megan Thee Stallion to twerk and gyrate in front of a rally crowd while barely rapping her song because it’s so explicit to advocate for abortion. This is the song she was rapping: “Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big t*****s,… pic.twitter.com/yPEIUlq1dK — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) July 31, 2024

Notice the woman in the background.



Democrats have done all they can to debase our culture, mock our traditions, and destroy our society. This is just an obvious example of that.

“KAMALA’S AMERICA,” WorldNetDaily’s electrifying 88-page Special Report is now available FREE for IMMEDIATE DOWNLOAD! Featuring courageous federal whistleblowers, exclusive research, shocking video clips and eye-opening analysis from Tucker Carlson, Victor Davis Hanson, Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity, Michele Bachmann and many others, it paints a truly mind-boggling picture of exactly what “KAMALA’S AMERICA” will look like if Harris becomes president. Download it NOW – for FREE … and share it widely before it’s too late!

Which candidate better represents your vision for America?

More from Captain Morgan on X.