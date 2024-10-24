As we approach Election Day, Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) truly has reached new levels in the dismal minds of some people, as the Atlantic published an article referring to Donald Trump as “Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini” – just in the title. What rubber room was that author writing from? He has drawn much criticism.

So, while Trump was being accused of being a fascist dictator marching his “brownshirts” to take over the government, what was Trump actually doing? He was working at a McDonald’s drive through giving out French fries. While “fascist” and “French fries” both start with the letter “f,” they don’t go together. Concerns have risen that Democrats will next accuse Trump of being “the Hamburglar.” It was stated, “What voters saw at McDonald’s on Sunday is the authentic Donald Trump, love him or hate him; like the Egg McMuffin, he is unmistakably who he is, and everyone knows it.”

Watching Tyrus interview Trump on “Maintaining with Tyrus” was truly telling. In the interview, Tyrus stated that in the past he agreed with Donald Trump and voted for Trump based upon “policy.” Tyrus thought Trump had the “best policies” for our nation. Tyrus stated that after Trump was on the “Gutfeld” show, the former president went backstage, where Tyrus expected Trump to be like every celebrity he had ever met and simply pass by everyone. Instead, Trump stopped and met Tyrus’ family. He spoke with Tyrus’ 10-year-old daughter for 20 minutes.

Tyrus told Trump: “If nobody knew, you could have been her grandfather … you talked to her about her horses and her dreams. … I realized I have been so wrong about this man, because I never understood why you fight the way you fight. You’re a family man … you’re a father. …Why do we not hear about Donald Trump the father and the grandfather?”

Continued Tyrus, “I did a deep dive. There are some things you have done, that when they say those horrible things like, ‘he’s Hitler, he’s a racist,’ did they forget what you did in 1991 for Nelson Mandela? Would you care to share that?” Trump’s response was, “I never talk about it.”

Tyrus responded, “No, you do not, and I know why. It’s because you are a man.

“Nelson Mandela and 80 of his constituents … were trying to come to the United States. The United States government wasn’t helping them. No one was helping them. You [Trump] charted a 727 plane for their entire trip.”

Tyrus asked, “Why is it hard for you to talk about the things you have done? It runs in your family. Your father helped build a synagogue. I mean, why do we not know those things?”

Trump stated, “It’s something that I’ve never … I love doing it. I don’t need praise for it. … We all like a certain level of praise, but I’ve never … I just like helping people. … I help a lot of people, and I enjoy doing it. It’s nice of you to bring it up. I don’t think it is a narrative that the press likes for me.”

Tyrus stated, “I think it would help a lot of the American people who have been misled, I … myself, included. Listen, I am voting for you now because of the man you are, not just because of the policies.”

Recently, at a rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, Trump stopped his rally to minister to a woman in the crowd. Apparently, the woman fainted in the heat. Trump called for medical assistance for her and then left his bulletproof protected podium to walk to where the woman was. She said she was old, but just wanted to see him. Trump told her to drink plenty of water, and then he hugged the woman for several seconds.

One family’s ministry was hounded by the IRS under the Obama administration, as numerous ministries were. Eventually, they were audited. They sent in all their records, and the IRS agreed with them. But suddenly, the agency couldn’t find half the records, stating that if this family paid a certain dollar amount, the IRS would go away. Since this had dragged on for more than six months, with regular IRS nasty-grams, the family found the money and paid it. They also wrote to President Trump and told him what happened.

The next thing they knew, the IRS found the records, refunded the fine, found a child deduction they had missed, and then were delinquent in sending the payment, so they had to pay the family interest. The parents’ children made a gift for the Trump family and sent it to them. He responded with a personal letter and an autographed picture, which is proudly framed and displayed in the family’s home.

So, all of this is coming from a Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini? I think someone applied the wrong labels. If you really want to talk about Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini, let’s look at Kamala Harris. The vice president is for people of color unless they get in her way, like the Native American tribes who were pushed off their protected sacred burial site to make way for Harris’ New Green Deal energy-boondoggle wind farm. Harris’ actions kind of remind you of Democrat Andrew Jackson and the Trail of Tears, for you had best not get in the way of a progressive Democrat. And is Harris really for women, children and families? She is encouraging women to kill their babies, children to have transgender surgeries and men to be homosexuals, so that her ultimate agenda of population control can be achieved, because Harris believes Garret Hardin’s Lifeboat Ethics.

While the liberal media continually slander and besmirch the reputation of Donald Trump and hide the character of Kamala Harris, the ramifications of this election are real and will set the course of our nation and the world.

Lives are in the balance. Your vote does matter.